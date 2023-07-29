Southampton centre-forward Adam Armstrong could be a ‘massive’ player for the club in 2023/24 as transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed he could be the asset to aid their charge back to the top flight.

He has struggled in his time in the Premier League, but Jones believes he could flourish in the English second-tier.

Southampton news – Adam Armstrong

During his Blackburn Rovers stint, he scored 64 goals and notched a further 19 assists in 186 games, though his return in front of goal has taken a hit since his 2021 move.

Across 67 appearances on the south coast, Armstrong has been limited to five goals and four assists, which shows a return to the Championship may exactly be what the doctor for the West Denton-born ace.

Armstrong has been primarily used in the centre-forward role since his arrival and is keen to continue leading the Southampton line as much as possible over the forthcoming season.

Recently, the Saints gem insisted he is willing to play anywhere for Russell Martin but wishes to make the centre-forward position his own, per the Southern Daily Echo.

“I can play in different positions, but I want to be down the middle because that’s where I feel most comfortable,” he said.

“But I’m also comfortable dropping in, so I’ll do a shift wherever the gaffer wants me to play, the Championship is a long hard slog, so hopefully we will keep everyone fit and be at the top end of the season.”

What did Dean Jones say about Southampton and Adam Armstrong?

On the 26-year-old, Jones claimed that he could a massive player for the Championship club next term as they look to return to the Premier League instantly.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Adam Armstrong should be a massive player for them. I’m really interested in what happens with this because if he gets into a groove this season, we could be looking at a 30-goal campaign. He’s talking big things and so if he lives up to the words, he might be the one that leads the charge back to the Premier League.”

What next for Southampton?

Southampton’s shining star Romeo Lavia has attracted interest from many a Premier League clubs, despite being part of the relegation-worthy club.

And while Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with the 19-year-old Belgian, it is the latter showing more intent to snare a deal. Even to the extent where the Merseyside-based outfit have opened the bidding with a proposal, thought to be worth about £35m plus add-ons, reported by The Guardian.

However, the report states that Southampton have snubbed the money and, in turn, have demanded a fee increase to £50m for their coveted teenage gem.

A player of Lavia’s ability should be operating in one of Europe’s top leagues and switch to Liverpool seems imminent should they raise their bid to meet his current employers’ demands.

Meanwhile, Lynaco, who has played 36 times in the Premier League, has internally bid farewell to his teammates in line with his reported Staplewood exit, a source told GIVEMESPORT.