Southampton striker Paul Onuachu garnering a bidding war this summer would be ‘good news' for the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Their £18.6m January singing has been restricted by game time and now his future at the club is up in the air with a number of clubs keen, as per Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter.

Southampton news – Paul Onuachu

Southampton signed the Owerri-born striker from Genk in a deal worth £18.6m, according to The Athletic.

After the club had their initial offer rejected, their improved offer forced the Belgian side's hand, especially as the player in question had expressed his desire for Premier League football.

Off the back of 22 goal contributions in 29 domestic outings in the 2021/22 season from his previous employers, Saints believed they may have had a world-beater on their hands.

His form, however, did not transcend into English football, but were they really expecting him to set the league alight?

Ex-manager Nathan Jones hoped that Onuachu’s arrival would iron out their issues in front of goal, as he hailed the 6 foot 7 centre-forward as a “significant signing”. The 29-year-old, however, did not have the influence that he or the club had in mind, suggesting that the move in general has been somewhat of a disaster.

Southampton finished rock bottom of the Premier League, having scored just 36 across the campaign, which translates into less than a goal a game - hence why they acquired the goal-scoring machine.

Signing Onuachu in January made sense at the time as they were in dire need of some firepower up top, but Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that this summer may provide a chance for Saints to move on from the situation.

What did Dean Jones say about Southampton and Paul Onuachu?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones suggested there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Onuachu as regular minutes for him in the Championship could see him revive his fine goal-scoring form.

However, the heightened interest in the striker’s signature provides Southampton with another option.

He said: “I still think he could do well in the Championship. If there is an intention to move on then it’s good news for Saints because there are already two or three clubs interested and that raises the chances of actually moving him on and also gives them a chance to move on from the situation and not have this big cloud over them in terms of what they’re going to do about this guy that you signed who isn’t scoring goals.”

Should Paul Onuachu stay at Southampton?

The Nigerian’s stint in the Premier League has not been as fruitful as first hoped as he managed just 11 features in the league, only four of which were starts.

Nevertheless, the difference in league quality shone through as the towering marksman failed to get off the mark in England as failed to contribute to a goal.

That being said, his fate may turn when playing at a lower level in England’s second division, so it may be wise to keep hold of him as the south coast outfit look to bounce back to where they belong at the first time of asking.

Whether he’d be willing to ply his trade in the tier below the Premier League remains to be seen, but with a return to Belgium potentially on the cards, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him reunite with his former teammates.