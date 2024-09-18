Southampton's teenage sensation Tyler Dibling is already grabbing the headlines - and rightly so - in the 2024-25 season, but it is his 20-year-old teammate Mateus Fernandes who is arguably even more exciting in terms of what he could produce for the club this term.

Russell Martin's side have found life difficult back in the Premier League following their playoff win against Leeds United at Wembley in May, beginning the campaign with four straight defeats against Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United.

Saints have only scored once during that period, but it could have been two after Cameron Archer failed to convert a penalty won by Dibling at St Mary's following a foul by Diogo Dalot at the weekend.

Fernandes Deal Went Under the Radar

The Portuguese midfielder oozes class

In a summer in which Southampton brought in 14 new players to Martin's first-team squad, the addition of Fernandes went slightly under the radar both locally and nationally in terms of incoming Premier League signings.

The midfielder arrived from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth £15m in a deal which Martin labelled as 'exciting'. While he had only made 10 first-team appearances for the Portuguese giants, it was his loan spell at Estoril last term in which he started to put his name on the map as a Rolls-Royce player.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim hinted he didn't want to lose the young midfielder prior to his exit, but the club had to make a decision because of the money that was offered for his services.

"It’s possible that Mateus Fernandes might leave. These are the dilemmas within our club; we want to keep all the young talents, but we must make choices, which is why he didn’t play today. The club will communicate further details later.”

You may have imagined that Fernandes would have been eased in and taken some time to get used to the pace of the English top flight, but instead he has looked at home right away and has often oozed class whenever he has been on the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton also began the 2012-13 season with four defeats following promotion from the Championship, but ended the campaign in 14th position.

Fernandes Has Impressed With and Without the Ball

He has already established himself as a key starter for Martin

While Dibling has attempted the second-most dribbles per 90 minutes of any player in the Premier League so far with 12.6 - as per the Daily Echo - Fernandes has quickly established himself as a standout figure in midfield where the likes of Aribo and Smallbone have yet to hit the heights of the promotion campaign.

Having signed on August 20th, the 20-year-old came on as a substitute against Forest four days later and instantly showed his quality with and without the ball - he had a 91.7% pass accuracy against Nuno Santo's men.

He followed up that cameo against Forest with a neatly-taken goal against Cardiff City in the League Cup - also providing an assist for Archer - before he was introduced as a half-time substitute against Brentford.

His first Premier League start finally arrived against Manchester United last time out and he showed his best traits - he is adept at carrying the ball forward at pace, is comfortable in possession in tight areas and is forward-thinking.

Mateus Fernandes vs Will Smallbone vs Joe Aribo for Southampton Premier League 2024-25 Fernandes Smallbone Aribo Minutes played 140 218 225 Progressive Carries 4 2 12 Progressive Passes 9 8 11 Progressive Passes (per 90) 5.63 3.33 4.4 Progressive Passes Received 13 12 14

While a lot of the focus is on Dibling right now, Fernandes also continues to show composure beyond his years and with more first-team games to his name than the exciting winger during their respective careers, it could be the Portuguese who makes a more consistent impact throughout this season for Southampton.

Statistics according to FBref, WhoScored and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18-09-24.