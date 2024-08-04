Highlights Southampton's 23/24 had ups & downs but ultimately led to promotion.

The squad faces challenges in the Premier League due to past form.

Russell Martin must adapt tactics & Southampton may struggle despite improvements.

As the dawn of the 24/25 Premier League season comes nearer and nearer to breaking, predictions and guesses have started being drawn up by many in the watching world. One team returning to the Premier League after one term away is Russell Martin's Southampton, besting Leeds United at Wembley in the Championship playoffs.

The onus is on the Saints to avenge their 22/23 misfortunes and battle their way up the table. With a new-look squad and a manager backed with the confidence of the Southampton faithful, optimism runs high with the momentum of an excellent promotion behind them. Martin has made a host of signings this summer including Chilean Ben Brereton Diaz, Flynn Downes from West Ham and Charlie Taylor from Burnley. Wht that in mind, here are the odds and predictions for the 2024-25 campaign.

Southampton Season Review

Saints bounced back at the first time of asking

Southampton's 23/24 campaign was one of ups and downs. Of course, it ended with promotion, so all's well that ends well, but there were some patches in form at critical stages of the season that may hamper Russell Martin's team's credentials as to how likely they are to stay up this time around.

An impressive showing on the opening day against troubled Sheffield Wednesday outlined their promotion aspirations, but an early League Cup exit to Gillingham in their next game was followed by just two wins from their next seven league matches, losing four games, including thrashings at the hands of Sunderland and Leicester.

However, after sinking as low as 15th in the season's early stages, they would soon recover that form and then some, first stopping the rot with a 3-1 drubbing of Leeds United at the end of September, and the Saints would not taste defeat again until mid-February, where a trip to Bristol City would see them defeated 3-1.

From there until the end of the season, patchy form all but ended Southampton's chance of automatic promotion, as they would go on to lose seven of their remaining 17 games, with three of those defeats coming in their last five of the season, finishing in 4th place,10 points behind the champions.

A 0-0 draw away to West Brom in the first leg of the playoff semi-finals left the contest on a knife edge, but a resounding 3-1 victory at St. Mary's took them to Wembley, where a 24th minute Adam Armstrong strike was enough to see them elevated back to the big time.

As expected, the story of the season was of the three teams most recently relegated from the Premier League, with their strong squads inherited from their top-flight spells seeing them touted early on as the top contenders. Led by the 21 goals of Adam Armstrong, the squad has been hit with the departure of 16-scorer Che Adams, though they will be encouraged by reports that Kyle Walker-Peters is set to stay amidst interest from West Ham.

Southampton predictions

Saints among the favourites for the drop

Leading Southampton into his first-ever Premier League campaign, Russell Martin must strive to avoid the mistakes of other first-time managers in recent Premier League history.

The leading mistake is the attempt to continue playing the same, "we're the favourites" style of football that may have been deployed the season before. Steve Cooper tried the same in Nottingham Forest's first season back in the Premier League and was embroiled in a fierce fight with the drop that was won with pure spirit. Vincent Kompany, who had led Burnley to a dominant Championship victory in 22/23, tried to deploy the same style, but was swarmed and ultimately relegated.

Whether Martin does learn from those previous errors by others or not, the quality of the squad is another thing to consider. Southampton have made some astute new additions in key areas, such as Ben Brereton Diaz and Yukinari Sugawara, but it remains to be seen as to whether the side will have the quality and depth to beat the drop.

Our prediction? Well, we expect Southampton to put up a far bigger fight than they did in 22/23, but we don't think it will be enough to survive.

GIVEMESPORT's Southampton 24/25 prediction: Relegated (11/8) in 18th after a strong fight against it, beating Leicester and Ipswich (1/2) each for Southampton to finish higher than either), but losing narrowly out to Nottingham Forest (8/11 to finish higher than Southampton) and Brentford (4/6). Odds of beating the drop are 8/15.

Southampton will need goals in order to attempt to survive and they have gone about trying to bring in Premier League quality with the acquisition of Brereton Diaz. A loan spell at Sheffield United last season brought about six Premier League goals in just 14 appearances and Martin will be hoping for more of the same in 2024-25. The Chilean international is 9/4 to be the Saints top scorer.

All odds from bet365, all stats from SofaScore, correct as of 31/7/24, 09:00 GMT