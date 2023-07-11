Southampton have a potential new signing at Staplewood today as the Saints look to secure their first arrival of the summer, a source has told GIVEMESPORT.

Former Swansea City defender Ryan Manning is on the south coast after being out of contract and is free to speak to other clubs.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

After their relegation from the Premier League, it's been a bit of a slow start for the Saints in terms of transfers.

Securing their new manager in Russell Martin would undoubtedly have been a priority for the club, with incoming transfers likely delayed until they got their new coach.

Martin previously managed Swansea in the Championship, so returning to his former club for reinforcements wouldn't be a surprise.

According to the Guardian, the Saints are 'desperate' to sign West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes, who worked with Martin during his time at the Wales-based club.

Downes has struggled for game time since his move to the Hammers, so reuniting with Martin could be of interest to the 24-year-old.

Back in May, journalist Dean Jones suggested that a move for free agent Manning would make sense for the Saints, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Now, it appears the south coast club are looking to secure his signature.

Southampton and Ryan Manning - Transfer news

A source has told GIVEMESPORT that Manning arrived at Staplewood, Southampton's training ground, on Tuesday morning.

Manning has been able to speak to clubs since his Swansea contract expired, and it now appears that the Saints have firmed up their interest.

As it stands, it's unclear how far advanced a deal is between Manning and Southampton.

What's next for Southampton?

It's certainly encouraging signs for the Championship side as they look to secure their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Outgoings are expected at St Mary's, with some of their key players likely to be looking for moves back to the Premier League before the new season begins.

The likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse could be on their way out the door over the next few months.

Journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects West Ham United to secure the signing of Ward-Prowse before the window slams shut.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are exploring a deal to sign Lavia.

The attraction of returning to the Premier League and playing in Europe could be too difficult for both Ward-Prowse and Lavia to turn down.

Would Manning be a smart signing for Southampton?

It's certainly no surprise to see Martin looking to reunite with Manning - according to WhoScored's rating system, the Irish defender was Swansea's best-performing player in the Championship last term.

As per Transfermarkt, Manning produced five goals and 10 assists throughout the campaign in all competitions.

On a free transfer, it's difficult to find a signing that makes more sense than this one for Martin and the Southampton recruitment team.

Manning has Championship experience, has worked with the manager before, and won't cost the Saints a penny in terms of a transfer fee.