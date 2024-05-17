Highlights Southampton secured their place at Wembley with a 3-1 win over West Brom, thanks to Will Smallbone's opener and Adam Armstrong's brace.

The match was initially slow, with both sides struggling to create chances in the first half.

Southampton's David Brooks was the standout player of the match, almost winning two penalties and hitting the post.

Southampton booked their ticket for Wembley after beating West Bromwich Albion 3-1 on a warm summer's night at St. Mary's - with Will Smallbone's fiery opener and Adam Armstrong's double enough to separate the two sides on the south coast and set up a Championship Play-Off Final against Leeds.

It was a slow game to begin with, though Southampton had the better of the possession and territory. Naturally, as the better side on the ball, they didn't give West Brom much to work with; but in the story of their season, they couldn't fashion any chances - with the closest they came in the opening 15 minutes seeing David Brooks hit the outside of the post.

Whilst the Baggies looked vulnerable whenever they lost the ball, it was their turn to hit the woodwork when Tom Fellows' cross was an awkward one for Alex McCarthy to deal with, though he got behind the ball to tip it onto the bar. Brooks was Southampton's biggest threat, and he too could've had a penalty though his theatricals meant his appeal was waved away when it looked like there was contact; but barring a Grady Diangana wayward header and Joe Aribo firing into Row Z, it was an unremarkable, cagey opening in the first half as the first leg was.

Everything changed just moments into the second, however. Diangana's lax pass in the centre of the park saw Smallbone drive forward, and a neat one-two with David Brooks saw the academy product lash home via the post from the edge of the box to finally register a goal in what had been a drab game-and-a-half across the two legs. West Brom almost hit back instantly when Alex Mowatt's strike was goalbound but Taylor Harwood-Bellis nodded behind heroically; and they almost came to regret it when Brooks seemed to be clearly fouled in the box, but appeals were waved away.

McCarthy tipped over from Darnell Furlong to keep the Saints in the lead, and that turned to jubilation just 15 minutes from the end as Adam Armstrong drilled home to give Southampton breathing space. Mowatt then flashed a volley wide from a tight angle, and when Armstrong turned home from the spot after Ryan Manning was fouled, he sealed the win that sent the Saints marching to the famous arch despite Cedric Kipre's consolation header.

Southampton Statistics West Brom 4 Shots on Target 1 3 Shots off Target 4 64 Possession (%) 36 3 Corners 7 9 Fouls 4 0 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Southampton Player Ratings

GK - Alex McCarthy - 7/10

Tipped over well from Fellows' cross to avoid giving West Brom an undeserved lead. Experience between the sticks can be vital in the play-offs and he showed that in abundance - especially when he got up wonderfully to turn Darnell Furlong's effort away on the hour.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters - 7/10

Lively from the get-go and it is clear to see why Tottenham have been linked with securing a return for his services. He's a cut above in the Championship and that showed tonight with his inverted runs into space that allowed Southampton to keep possession, even if he was occasionally sloppy on the ball.

CB - Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7/10

Calm in possession, and his credentials having won the Championship with Burnley last season showed. If Southampton don't sign him in the summer, then surely a Premier League side will; he's done more than enough over the past two seasons at this level to show that he is worthy of a top-flight move. Superb header to divert Mowatt's header away from goal.

CB - Jan Bednarek - 6/10

Had little to do with West Brom's main threat coming from set-pieces that were dealt with easily.

LB - Jack Stephens - 7/10

Tidy in possession and did everything asked of him to keep the ball moving in what was an unnatural position for the centre-back. He isn't first-choice left-back when everybody is fit, but you wouldn't have noticed with the lack of threat from the Baggies.

CM - Joe Aribo - 6/10

Often couldn't quite find that final ball to set the front three away, but he did keep the ball well in a tidy fashion in what was a cagey first-half. Wild shot on the stroke of half-time almost ended up in the River Itchen.

CM - Flynn Downes - 6/10

The lynchpin of the Saints' midfield, West Ham loanee Downes didn't have a great amount to do with the lack of Baggies counter-attacks. Kept the ball moving, but there wasn't much in front of him for Saints to capitalise upon.

CM - Will Smallbone - 7/10

Over 100 minutes of play-off football without a goal finally came to an end when the Republic of Ireland international fired home with aplomb from the edge of the box. He was rather quiet in the first half, but when you need a hero for your team, the local lad stepped up to the plate.

RW - David Brooks - 8/10

Perhaps unfortunate not to win two penalties - one after just 10 minutes when he went to ground in the area that was dubious, though there was a definite claim when he was wiped out by Kipre shortly after the opener. Hit the post after a quarter of an hour when he couldn't quite wrap his foot around the ball and danced through the defence with ease at times. Southampton's best attacker by a mile.

ST - Adam Armstrong - 8/10

Seemed to be locked in from the get-go and almost won the ball from Palmer in the West Brom penalty area. Pressed with intent with his teammates following suit, but the midfield couldn't quite fashion a chance for him to pounce upon. He did it himself with 15 to go as his finish was drilled beyond Palmer to ignite the Wembley chants, and his penalty started the party.

LW - Ryan Fraser - 5/10

Quick as ever, but with no end product in the first half. Couldn't quite get on the end of Harwood-Bellis' lofted ball over the top that would've seen him away on the half-hour and he was the worst of Southampton's attacking force by quite some distance.

SUB - Ryan Manning - 6/10

Came on as a substitute and won a penalty with his late drive forward. A properly attacking full-back and his adventurous nature paid off.

SUB - Samuel Edozie - 5/10

Brought on for fresh legs with little time to go.

SUB - Shea Charles - 4/10

Came on for a run-out in stoppage time.

SUB - Joe Rothwell - 4/10

Late appearance off the bench.

West Brom Player Ratings

GK - Alex Palmer - 6/10

Almost caught out after just eight minutes after dallying with the ball in his own box. Southampton's pressing ensured the Baggies were forced to go back a lot, but Palmer had a decent game all things considered. Couldn't do anything about Smallbone's opener.

RB - Darnell Furlong - 7/10

Dealt well with Fraser on the right-hand side and barely gave the Scot a sniff when he had the ball out wide. He's a consistent player for the Baggies and his inclusion showed that. Almost scored a superb volley but McCarthy was equal to it.

CB - Cedric Kipre - 6/10

Lucky escape when Brooks was crunched in the area just before the hour mark. It seemed a clear-cut penalty and Russell Martin was in disbelief on the sideline. Overall, a fairly good game from the former Wigan man but he always has a carelessness about him. Good header to give West Brom some parity on the final whistle.

CB - Kyle Bartley - 6/10

Should've done better with a header in the first half but he stood strong against the pacy Armstrong. He's the calm head at the back for Albion which was needed knowing they would come up against a possession-laden Southampton.

LB - Conor Townsend - 6/10

Somewhat fortunate to escape when Brooks went down under his presence in a tussle but from there, he did well considering that the majority of Southampton's attacks came down his side.

CM - Okay Yokuslu - 5/10

Completely ineffective all evening and he was all but anonymous in the middle of the park. Hooked for Yann M'Vila just after the hour and it was easy to see why.

CM - Alex Mowatt - 5/10

A quiet first-half for the Leeds academy product but he thought he had levelled the scoring shortly after the opener only for Harwood-Bellis to nod the ball away. There isn't enough physicality in the Baggies' midfield and he couldn't quite dominate enough to overcome Southampton's midfield three.

RW - Tom Fellows - 6/10

His first involvement saw the Baggies hit the bar with McCarthy tipping over from his cross. The youngster has a bright future and shaping his craft at West Brom in the future seems the best option.

CAM - Grady Diangana - 4/10

Slow to begin whilst playing behind Wallace, and couldn't quite act as the link between defence and attack on a night when West Brom were firmly under the cosh. His mistake in the middle of the park gave Southampton the opener and you cannot afford to give the ball away so cheaply when the takes are so high.

LW - Mikey Johnston - 5/10

One of the signings of the winter window across the entire Championship but West Brom being unable to play out of their half meant he wasn't given too many chances to run at Walker-Peters.

ST - Jed Wallace - 5/10

So ineffective up front but that is expected of a natural winger. It's a shame Daryl Dike isn't fit which would've perhaps seen Diangana hooked and Wallace played out wide - but he just couldn't get going.

SUB - Brandon Thomas-Asante - 5/10

Brought on to replace the ineffective Wallace but he wasn't given any service.

SUB - John Swift - 4/10

The creator couldn't quite get going and picked up a booking for a late tackle on Smallbone.

SUB - Yann M'Vila - 4/10

Veteran midfielder who perhaps would have offered the physicality Albion needed in the centre of the park, but he was introduced too late.

SUB - Adam Reach - 4/10

A late run-out for the winger and his introduction was shortly met by Armstrong doubling the lead.

SUB - Andreas Weimann - 4/10

The product of Carlos Corberan's hail mary at the end but he didn't have enough time.

Man Of The Match

David Brooks

The Bournemouth loanee should really be playing in the Premier League and his loan move across the south coast was a gem picked up from then-sporting director Jason Wilcox. Brooks tormented West Brom all evening, and his jinking runs saw him incredibly unfortunate not to win a penalty, and perhaps two. Kipre's sliding challenge on him should have been awarded, but even his unfortunate fate in the area didn't matter as he slid Smallbone in for the opener.

He was a level above the Baggies defence who didn't have an answer to his magic - apart from hacking him down in the area and going unpunished. It would be tough not to mention Armstrong for the award but his goals were relatively simple compared to the dribbling that Brooks produced - and for that, the Warrington-born winger edges it.