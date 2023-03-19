Southampton would be best to stick with current boss Rubén Sellés in the Championship, should they face relegation from the Premier League this season, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a season to forget so far for Southampton, with the club from the south coast currently occupying one of three relegation spots.

Southampton manager news - Rubén Sellés

Appointed as Southampton manager until the end of the season, Sellés inherited a fractured squad, left reeling by Nathan Jones' departure.

Originally placed in temporary charge, Sellés sprung a surprise during his first game in the dugout, by inspiring his down-trodden Saints outfit to a shock 1-0 triumph against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

At the time, it was only the second win in the Premier League Southampton had picked up since mid-October, with Sellés going on to oversee another 1-0 victory, this time against Leicester City (Flashscore).

Add into the mix a hard-fought point against 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford and it's clear to see how much of an impact the 39-year-old tactician has had on this Saints squad.

However, Southampton remain in perilous danger of dropping out of the top flight, with attention already switching towards next season's plans.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about the Southampton manager's job?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist O'Rourke hinted that Southampton should stick with Sellés, regardless of their outcome this season.

On the Spaniard, O'Rourke said: “I think Rubén Sellés would be a good shout to get it. I think of the continuity, he knows the club and obviously knows the players as well. I'm sure Southampton fans would see him as somebody who could get them straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

"He's very good at working with younger players, which he's got a previous track record of and that would only be good for Southampton.

"I think he'd be a tailor-made fit to stay at Southampton, if they do go down and to try and lead a rebuild of the club and get them back to the Premier League.”

What next for Sellés and Southampton in the Premier League?

While he may have impressed during his short stint in charge, Sellés and the rest of the Southampton backroom staff will no doubt recognise a job is still to be done in the Premier League this season.

The weekend visit of Tottenham Hotspur will provide Sellés with another opportunity to demonstrate his managerial credentials, before a vital fixture against fellow strugglers West Ham United in the first game back after the international break.

Elsewhere, fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United punctuate what looks on paper like a tricky April for Southampton.

Should they survive the drop this season, Southampton's stay in the Premier League will stretch beyond a decade, having been promoted to the top flight in 2012/13.

However, with their current form of relegation candidates, Sellés faces an uphill task from this point on if he wishes to steer Saints clear of the Championship.