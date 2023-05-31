Southampton are now expected to lose James Ward-Prowse this summer, after the midfielder waved 'goodbye' to the St. Mary's crowd on Sunday, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ward-Prowse has been with Southampton for the entirety of his professional career, but it looks as if he's set for pastures new when the transfer window opens.

Southampton transfer news - James Ward-Prowse

According to a report by The Sun, Southampton are looking to land a hefty fee for Ward-Prowse this summer, despite having just suffered relegation to the second tier.

It's claimed that Ward-Prowse is intent on leaving the south coast outfit and has no desire to help his boyhood club return to the Premier League.

While it's widely accepted that the £100,000-per-week earner will draw the curtain on his career at St. Mary's, the report suggests Southampton will still angle for a big-money transfer.

A whopping £40 million is the figure currently being mooted for Ward-Prowse, who is locked into a contract with the Hampshire-based side until the summer of 2026.

Astonishing numbers for a side in the Championship, should Southampton land a fee in the region of £40 million for Ward-Prowse, it would rocket to the top of the standings as the largest amount of money received by a club in the second tier (Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Ward-Prowse leaving Southampton?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones confirmed suspicions surrounding Ward-Prowse, indicating he has already said his goodbyes to Southampton.

On the 28-year-old, Jones said: "He's refused to be drawn in on his future during the run in but I think that's because he has been just focused on giving everything he can and trying to probably put off, in his mind, the fact that he's going to have to leave Southampton. But given the timing of the substitution on Saturday, it looks to me like a moment when he was saying goodbye.”

Where might Ward-Prowse end up after Southampton?

As per the earlier report in The Sun, West Ham United currently lead the way as the side most interested in Ward-Prowse's signature.

Likely to lose their own midfield maestro in Declan Rice this summer, it's suggested the Hammers have earmarked the Englishman as a direct replacement.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have also been touted as a surprise outsider, with the Red Devils said to be on high alert regarding Ward-Prowse's uncertain future (Football Insider).

In need of midfield reinforcements themselves, should the figures align to make a good deal, United could find themselves a bargain by signing the wantaway Ward-Prowse this summer.