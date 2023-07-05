Southampton midfield ace Romeo Lavia is now ‘prepared to leave’ the club, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old was a shining light in an otherwise dismal 2022/23 campaign for Southampton, but the youngster was unable to steer his club away from relegation.

Southampton transfer news – Romeo Lavia

Southampton may have succumbed to the drop, but their standout midfielder has received a lot of interest from the Premier League’s top sides.

While MailOnline report that Liverpool are willing to offload Thiago Alcantara to free up space for Lavia, Jurgen Klopp’s side will face competition from a number of other fellow clubs in the English top flight.

The Reds are in the midst of a midfield reshuffle, and the seaside club’s starlet could be the latest to join Liverpool’s attempt at a revival.

However, The Athletic have reported that Lavia’s £50m fee is ‘far too high’ for a player with minimal experience at the top level.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent reported that Lavia ‘looks likely’ to be Arsenal bound, while the Gunners’ London neighbours Chelsea are also involved in the race.

Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United should also look to sign Lavia after securing former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, while Manchester Evening News reported in March that the 20-time English champions held talks with Lavia’s father over a potential transfer.

Having such a plethora of choices is a testament to his capability in the heart of the midfield, but now it is up to his current employers to negotiate with interested parties over a potential deal, Romano told GIVEMESPORT.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Southampton and Romeo Lavia?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said the promising midfielder is actively looking for a fresh challenge, and now it is down to Southampton and any prospective bidder to configure a deal.

He said: “I think it’s going to be crucial to see who’s going to agree [a deal] with Southampton because the player is prepared to leave, he’s prepared to say yes, so it’s about the clubs now and Southampton.”

Why are Premier League clubs looking at signing Romeo Lavia?

The Brussels-born phenom has impressed but concerns over his £50m-rated worth have arisen considering he has amassed just 29 appearances in the top division.

Formerly of Manchester City, Lavia shone for the U21 side a total of 36 times, scoring two goals and providing a further four assists. However, it is the intangible aspects of his game that make him so in-demand.

Per Fbref, the young talent completed 91.3% of his medium-range passes and 90.8% of his long-range passes per 90 over the last 365 days.

In terms of his defensive output, it is his blocking ability that he excels in; he is in the top 4% of blocks (1.9) per 90 while he blocks 0.45 shots and 1.46 passes per 90, according to the same statistics-based website.

Hailed as a ‘future midfield leader’ of Belgium’s national team by football scout Jacek Kulig, Lavia could boost his chances of international success by joining an elite-level Premier League club such as Liverpool or Arsenal.

But despite being showered in praise, there’s no guarantee that a switch would be the best move for him. Considering his age, a premature switch away from Saints may prove costly in his overall development.