Southampton's search for a new manager continues to burn on after they sacked Russell Martin over the weekend - and that could see the Saints make a move for Santa Clara boss Vasco Matos, after an impressive start to life in the Portuguese top-flight, according to TBR Football.

Martin took Southampton back to the Premier League at the first time of asking via the Championship play-offs, finishing on 84 points in the second-tier before defeating Leeds United at Wembley - but his exploits in the Premier League have been far from solid. Just five points from 16 games have seen the Saints massively struggle, and changes must be made if they are to at least make an effort to stay up - which could see them make a move for Matos.

Report: Southampton Have Matos 'On Shortlist'

The Portuguese boss has emerged as a surprise contender

The report from TBR Football states that Santa Clara boss Matos is on the Saints' list of potential Martin replacements - with the club having concerns over West Bromwich Albion gaffer Carlos Corberan.

Santa Clara's Primeira Liga statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 9 4th Draws 0 =1st Goals scored 16 =9th Goals conceded 13 4th Shots Conceded Per Game 9.4 5th xG 22.36 5th

Martin was sacked on Sunday evening after he suffered his 13th loss of the Premier League campaign in just 16 games, this time via a 5-0 battering by Tottenham Hotspur. It's led Southampton to search for a new boss, and although TBR state that Kasper Hjulmand, Danny Rohl and Corberan are on their shortlist, a 'left-field' option is Matos.

The 44-year-old is a 'genuine option' for the south coast club, and having taken over the club in 2023, he reduced a club-record points haul to drag them back to the top-flight - with the club currently sitting pretty in fourth in the Primeira Liga - behind only Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Benfica - ahead of relative giants Braga.

With his ability to overactive with a limited squad and his ability to create 'elite defences' - with Santa Clara only conceding 13 goals in 14 games - that appeals massively to Saints chiefs, with their side currently conceding over two goals per game in the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vasco Matos has won 34 of his 58 games in charge of Santa Clara.

Whilst Matos is not top of their shortlist, they could change their approach for a defensive-minded manager to drag results out, though the squad may not be cut out for his methods, and that could force them to look for another boss in the form of Hjulmand or Rohl, who was assistant manager at Southampton back in 2019.

