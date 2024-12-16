Southampton have earmarked Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl as one of the candidates to succeed Russell Martin, with some club personnel reportedly ‘admirers’ of the German tactician, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

The Saints sacked Martin after their 5-0 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday, with Under-21s manager Simon Rusk taking over on an interim basis, starting with the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Martin’s departure was announced less than 90 minutes after the full-time whistle at St Mary’s, following his 13th Premier League loss in 16 games.

The defeat left Southampton rooted to the bottom of the league table, having collected just five points from a possible 48.

According to Rosser, while it remains unclear what direction Southampton will take in appointing a new manager, a foreign candidate appears more likely at this stage.

Some personnel at St Mary’s reportedly admire Rohl, 35, who is now in his second season at Sheffield Wednesday:

Rohl took over at Hillsborough in October 2023, becoming the youngest manager in the English Football League at just 32 years old, and managed to steer the Owls clear of the relegation zone at the end of his debut campaign.

The 'massive' German tactician committed his future to Wednesday in the summer by signing a new three-year deal, and it would reportedly require significant compensation to tempt him away from the Championship club.

The Owls are ninth in the table after 21 games and five points off the top six, having lost only once in their last six matches.

Martin is the second Premier League manager to be sacked last weekend, following Gary O’Neil’s dismissal by Wolves, who are in 19th place.

Al-Shabab boss Vitor Pereira is now reportedly the clear favourite to take over at Molineux, having already held talks with the club.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 16 Wins 1 Draws 2 Losses 13 Goals scored 11 Goals conceded 13 Points per game 0.31

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-12-24.