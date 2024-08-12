Highlights Hoffenheim agree £12.8m deal for Bella-Kotchap after his struggles at PSV.

Hoffenheim have agreed a £12.8 million deal to sign Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, according to Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

Bella-Kotchap spent the duration of last season on loan at PSV, but made just six appearances for the Eredivisie side after struggling with a significant shoulder injury. Saints boss Russell Martin is understood to have notified the German that the club will sanction a move for him, with two approaches made by Bundesliga clubs last week.

One of these was Hoffenheim, who have accelerated in a deal to sign the player in recent days. According to Thomas, die Kraichgauer have met Southampton's £12.8 million valuation, with a medical scheduled for tomorrow in South West Germany.

The 22-year-old - described as being "very fast" by former Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl - will join Pellegrino Matarazzo's squad that is currently preparing for the upcoming season, and is expected to compete with the likes of Ozan Kabak, John Brooks and Kevin Akpoguma for a place in the American's team.

The Saints have already signed three central defenders this summer to replace the Germany international, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Wood and Ronnie Edwards acquired from Manchester City, Swansea City and Peterborough United respectively.

Having developed through the academy at German side VFL Bochum, Bella-Kotchap earned a move to the Premier League in 2022, signing a four-year deal with Southampton. The young defender impressed in his debut season at the club, making 26 appearances for the Saints.

However, he also suffered from injuries during this campaign, dislocating his shoulder twice, as well as tweaking his knee. This frustrating year was worsened by Southampton's relegation, as the South Coast club finished rock bottom of the Premier League.

Bella-Kotchap's performances demonstrated enough quality to earn a loan move to PSV in the Eredivisie, where he again struggled with a shoulder issue. These recurring problems in the same area of his body perhaps resulted in potential suitors being reluctant to pay a higher price, which a player of his potential calibre could probably have attracted.

Nevertheless, Martin made assurances that he wouldn't need the youngster by signing three players to play in his position, and he's now on the verge of a switch back to his home nation. Hoffenheim will pay £12.8 million, meaning the Saints will make a healthy profit on the £8.6 million they outlayed on him two years ago.

Bella-Kotchap's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Pass Accuracy 79.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 1.87 Tackles Per 90 1.77 Interceptions Per 90 2.11 Clearances Per 90 5.26 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.91

Saints Target Fraser Spotted at Southampton Airport

The Scotsman excelled on loan at St. Mary's last season

Selling Bella-Kotchap may facilitate the signing of another player for Martin, who continues to be busy in the transfer market. The former Norwich manager has already brought 14 players to the club this summer, and is eager to strengthen further to give his side the best possible chance of retaining their top flight status next season.

Ryan Fraser continues to be linked with a move to the south coast, with the player being spotted at Southampton airport earlier today. This has inevitably fuelled speculation surrounding the move, with the Scotland international thriving on loan under Martin last season, netting eight goals across all competitions.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 12/08/2024