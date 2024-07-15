Highlights Southampton are set to permanently sign Flynn Downes from West Ham after a successful loan spell last season.

The midfielder will undergo a medical with the Saints after terms were agreed between the two clubs.

Downes, who won fans' hearts last season, will reunite with Russell Martin at Southampton following a strong campaign at St. Mary's.

Southampton are continuing to get their transfer business done early this summer, with a number of deals already going through on the south coast - and their next major signing will be a player that fans already know of, with Flynn Downes reportedly set to join the club from West Ham United after weeks of talks.

Downes enjoyed a loan spell with Southampton last season and starring in central midfield, won the hearts of fans after some committed displays in the middle of the park. A deep-lying playmaker by trade, the former Ipswich star made 35 appearances for the Irons, including 11 in their infamous Europa Conference League victory - but having failed to properly break into West Ham's starting XI after his move from Swansea City, Southampton always seemed a strong destination on loan - and now they appear to have landed their man for good just a year later, with a medical set to take place before his prospective move to St. Mary's.

Southampton Agree Flynn Downes Deal

The player will now undergo a medical

The report from Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth states that Southampton have agreed a deal with West Ham for Downes' permanent capture after his strong loan spell last season.

The midfielder has been given to travel back to the United Kingdom to undergo a medical with the Saints, where he will link back up with Russell Martin again after a strong season at St. Mary's in which the club achieved an immediate return to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Downes has been with the West Ham squad on their pre-season training camp in Austria, but after terms were agreed between the two clubs, he will now undergo a medical with Southampton before signing on the dotted line on the south coast.

A fee has not been mentioned, but GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that a price tag of around £15million would be required to land the 25-year-old - and with Southampton completing their summer transfer deals early, they have now added to a star-studded squad that Martin will hope can avoid relegation next season.