Southampton have reportedly agreed a major deal with ex-Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to reports in Turkey.

The Saints are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their Premier League return and are now looking to bring back their academy graduate in a bid to avoid an instant drop.

Despite joining Turkish outfit Besiktas less than 12 months ago from Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain is now expected to leave, with reports suggesting he is among 10 players up for a summer departure.

Alongside the likes of Vincent Aboubakar, Daniel Amartey, Arthur Masuaku and Ante Rebic, the former England international has reportedly been put up for sale this summer.

After joining on a free transfer last year, the 30-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Süper Lig giants, scoring four goals and registering one assist.

The ex-Arsenal man has endured a tough first season in Turkey as he was sidelined for three months with a muscle injury, missing 18 games.

Following the appointment of new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the Turkish side are now expected to undergo a significant rebuild, leaving Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future uncertain.

Speaking to Sky Sports last year, he hinted at a return to England after just six months with Besiktas, admitting to being homesick and enduring ‘difficult moments’ in Turkey.

The Saints in ‘Talks’ for Oxlade-Chamberlain

Academy graduate could return

According to reports in Turkey, Southampton are in talks with Besiktas for Oxlade-Chamberlain as Russell Martin’s side are reportedly hopeful of striking a bargain deal.

The 30-year-old - who reportedly earns £68,000-a-week in Turkey - could return to his boyhood club, after departing to join Arsenal in 2011.

Previous reports have suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain is being targeted by several English sides, with Fulham and Sheffield United also in contention.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Besiktas Stats (2023-24) Games 30 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 1,424

If he were to join Southampton, the 30-year-old would reunite with midfielder Adam Lallana for the second time in his career – the two Saints academy graduates previously enjoyed a successful spell at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

Earlier last month, Lallana became Southampton’s first summer signing – the 36-year-old signed a one-year deal and returned to the club for whom he made more than 250 appearances before leaving for Liverpool in 2014.

Danny Ings Set for Southampton Return

After struggling for goals at West Ham

West Ham United forward Danny Ings is set for a return to Southampton after leaving three years ago to join Aston Villa, GMS has reported.

The former England star is unlikely to have a future at the London Stadium under new boss Julen Lopetegui as he looks for a St. Mary’s Stadium return after three seasons away.

Leaving to join Aston Villa in 2021, Ings has struggled to recapture his form in three seasons in Birmingham and London, scoring just 16 goals in 85 appearances.

The Saints are reportedly willing to offer Ings another Premier League lifeline as boss Russell Martin wants to bring the 31-year-old ahead of the club’s Premier League return.

