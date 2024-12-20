Southampton are close to appointing Ivan Juric as manager after Russell Martin's 18-month spell at St. Mary's came to an end over the weekend, with reports stating that the Croatian is set to sign an 18-month contract - and that Juric was originally Southampton's first-choice before they appointed Nathan Jones two years ago.

The report from David Ornstein on X (formerly Twitter) states that Southampton have now reached an agreement with Juric on a one-and-a-half-year contract, with the option to extend by two years if desired.

The Croatian is set to fly to the United Kingdom today, and dependent on a visa, Saints chiefs want him to be in charge of their game against high-flying Fulham on Sunday afternoon at Craven Cottage, with three staff members to follow him to the south coast club.

Juric, according to Ornstein, was Southampton's first-choice appointment prior to them appointing Jones back in November 2022 - before the Welshman underwent an ill-fated spell that saw him win just five games in 14 games, with just one of those being in the Premier League.