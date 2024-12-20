Southampton have agreed a deal to appoint former Roma boss Ivan Juric as their new head coach to replace Russell Martin, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Saints have reportedly reached a verbal agreement on contract terms with the Croatian tactician and are now working on his exit terms from Roma.

According to Romano, Juric is set to sign his contract at St Mary’s today, meaning he could be in charge for their visit to Fulham on Sunday.

Juric was sacked as Roma head coach in November after just 12 games and two months in charge, having secured only four wins during his brief stint at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 49-year-old was appointed in September as the successor to Daniele De Rossi and went unbeaten in his first three games before winning just two of his next nine.

Juric previously managed Serie A sides Genoa, Hellas Verona and Torino, where he spent three seasons and guided the club to mid-table finishes each year.

Southampton were actively searching for a new manager following Russell Martin’s sacking on Sunday and had reportedly considered Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl and West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan as potential options.

Under-21s boss Simon Rusk took interim charge and oversaw their 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Liverpool after Martin’s dismissal.

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League table after 16 games, having won just once and collected five points from a possible 48.

Following Sunday’s trip to Fulham, the Saints will host West Ham and travel to Southampton in their final two fixtures of 2024.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Southampton are expected to be active in the January transfer window, likely targeting reinforcements in attack.

The south coast club are the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League this season, with just 11 goals netted.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.