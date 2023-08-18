Highlights Southampton is determined to keep young player Carlos Alcaraz despite interest from other clubs, setting a high price of £25m for his potential transfer.

Southampton is facing difficulties in finding the right centre-back due to the unique playing style of manager Russell Martin, who focuses on building play from the back.

Everton centre-back Mason Holgate is a potential transfer target for Southampton, but negotiations are hindered by a gap in wage expectations between the two clubs. Holgate is unlikely to be a first-choice player at Everton.

Southampton will be looking to keep hold of the rest of their key players this summer, and Carlos Alcaraz could be sticking around for one key reason, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Meanwhile, Jones has also provided some insight into Southampton's pursuit for a centre-back, with Paul Brown discussing one key target this summer.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

It's been a tricky window for the Saints so far, with some of their key players looking for moves back to top leagues this summer.

The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and Mohammed Salisu have all departed, leaving Southampton with a hefty transfer budget, but also positions that need reinforcing.

Losing further players will be disastrous with the Championship season already underway, with reinforcements already necessary.

The Express have claimed that Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters is now a target for Arsenal, after Jurrien Timber suffered a knee injury which could keep him sidelined for a significant period.

After losing Livramento, another right-back leaving the club would be an awkward situation for Russell Martin.

It's understood that the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan are interested in Southampton youngster Alcaraz, with the south coast club set to dig their heels in over a potential sale.

It's no surprise that Southampton want to keep him around, considering the players they've already lost during the transfer window.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into whether we could see Alcaraz depart this summer.

What has Jones said about Alcaraz and Southampton?

Jones has suggested that Alcaraz has been priced out of a move away from St Mary's Stadium this summer.

The journalist claims that Southampton are demanding in the region of £25m for the young Argentine.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Alcaraz has been priced out of a move to this point. I think that's why there hasn't been a lot of interest around him.

"I was told they were looking at around £25m if he was going to be considered to go, and I think that deterred a lot of the suitors so far.

"But ultimately, if they can keep Nathan Tella, if they can keep Alcaraz, then it helps make up for the loss of Ward-Prowse and Lavia, and certainly makes sure that Saints are in that promotion mix at the end of the season."

Getty

Finding a centre-back isn't easy for Southampton

With Salisu out the door, Armel Bella-Kotchap linked with a move away, and Lyanco already having a departure lined up before falling through, we could see the Saints look to bolster their defensive options.

Southampton did officially announce the signing of Zak Awe, who recently left Arsenal following the expiration of his contract, but the club stated that he would initially be linking up with the youth teams.

Alongside replacing Lavia and Ward-Prowse in the midfield, signing a defender could be a priority for Martin and his recruitment team.

The former Swansea City manager has a particular way of playing, which some defenders at the club may find it difficult to become accustomed to.

Martin heavily focuses on playing out from the back, meaning his central defenders have to be extremely comfortable on the ball.

Now, journalist Jones has explained how difficult it is to bring in the right kind of centre-back in the Championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah it's actually not easy to sign centre backs in the Championship because you're quite often taking a punt on someone who is coming up from League One, who you're taking a bit of a risk on.

"To get players to take that step down from the Premier League as a defender is more difficult than it is for a forward, who just looks at it as a chance to rebuild his confidence and score a bundle of goals."

Mason Holgate

One player who has been linked with a move to St Mary's is Everton centre-back Holgate.

The former Barnsley defender has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park, and according to Sky Sports, Southampton are looking to sign Holgate this summer.

However, the report adds that there is currently a gap in the percentage of wages the Saints are willing to pay Holgate.

Although Everton want a permanent sale, we could see a loan deal with interested clubs struggling to afford his full wages.

Holgate hasn't been involved in Everton's recent pre-season fixtures and didn't make the squad in the opening Premier League clash against Fulham, heavily hinting that he could be on his way out the door.

Now, journalist Brown has explained why Holgate has to move on this summer.

Brown adds that he's unlikely to be first choice in any position, with the 26-year-old also capable of playing at full-back.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I do think it's time for Holgate to move on. He's not likely to be first choice in either position that he can play.

"He is quite an interesting option to have as a depth player, but really from Holgate's point of view at this stage of his career, I just think he needs to be playing. It probably makes sense for him to move on."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Mason Holgate of Everton applauds fans following their sides defeat after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton at London Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

What's next for Southampton?

With Ward-Prowse and Lavia out the door, two of Southampton's best players last term, signing a central midfielder will be high on their priority list.

West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes is expected to join the club on loan, but the Saints will be hoping to secure a long-term, permanent deal to replace Lavia and Ward-Prowse.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook did reveal to GIVEMESPORT that Southampton did have an interest in Max Aarons, before the right-back signed on the dotted line with Bournemouth.

After missing out on the England youth international, we could see the Saints dip back into the market for a full-back before the window slams shut.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes could also be targeted, with Martin having worked with him during his time at the Swansea.com Stadium.