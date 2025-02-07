Southampton appear more and more resigned to losing academy sensation Tyler Dibling this summer with their relegation from the Premier League looking inevitable, but they may already have their next young superstar in the form of academy star Baylee Dipepa.

Despite only playing two minutes of Championship football for the promoted Saints last term, it quickly became apparent during pre-season that Dibling had a real chance of being involved in the first team for their return to the Premier League.

The teenager had evidently bulked up physically and was showing no fear - often outshining his senior teammates in a bid to impress then manager Russell Martin and try and cement a spot in his starting XI for the top flight.

Dibling has been sensational this term considering he is 18 years of age. He has already racked up 20 Premier League appearances - including 14 starts - during what has been a disappointing campaign for the club.

Tyler Dibling in 2025-26 (Premier League) Minutes 1,233 Shots (per game) 1.2 Key passes (per game) 0.7 Dribbles (per game) 1.4 Fouled (per game) 1.8

From a personal point of view, the 18-year-old has netted twice in the greatest league in the world against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, while he also scored twice in the win against Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup.

Unsurprisingly his performances have gained admiring glances from other big Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, with the former working on a deal to try and sign him during the January transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. Manchester United have also been linked recently.

If Southampton were to lose Dibling in 2025 though, they may already have another "exciting" youngster in Baylee Dipepa who can step up and replace him.

The south coast side signed the attacker on a long-term deal on deadline day in August 2024 after he made an impressive breakthrough at Port Vale, and he is renowned for running at and beating his opponents.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dipepa won Port Vale's Young Player of the Year Award in 2023-24 after making his debut aged 16.

Even though he only turned 18 years of age last month, Dipepa has already made a big impact in professional football having made 31 senior appearances for Vale to show how highly-rated he is.

Since moving to St Mary's, the pacy England Under-18 international has already gone from strength to strength and as well as scoring three goals in two matches for the Saints U18 side, he has also found the net twice and also provided an assist in nine outings for the U21s.

While a first-team call-up appears unlikely in the remaining months of the Premier League, like Dibling in the summer of 2024, Dipepa will surely have the opportunity to impress manager Ivan Juric ahead of a likely Championship campaign.

If he grasps it like Dibling did, 2025-26 could be huge for the teenager.

