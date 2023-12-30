Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Amad Diallo on loan in January to strengthen their attacking options due to injuries and uncertain futures of some players.

Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan in the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he could be a difference-maker for Russell Martin.

The Saints could be looking to reinforce their attacking options when the winter window opens for business in the next few days. Martin's side have a host of injuries in attack and some of the players' futures are far from certain, so bringing in an additional forward could be a priority.

Southampton are pushing to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, but currently find themselves chasing Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two. Martin and his recruitment team will be looking to add reinforcements to their squad to help them gain ground on the automatic promotion spots.

Southampton keen on Diallo

Despite losing a host of players during the summer transfer window, Southampton could see more of their stars depart in January. Che Adams is out of contract at the end of the season, so the Saints might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. Kamaldeen Sulemana and Ross Stewart are both facing a spell on the sideline, meaning Martin could be left short of options in attack by the end of the window.

According to Football Insider, Southampton are pushing to sign Manchester United youngster Diallo on loan, and have made contact with Erik ten Hag's side over his availability. The report suggests that Leicester and Sunderland are also keen on the tricky winger, who has already torn up the Championship in the past.

Amad Diallo - Sunderland 2022/2023 - Championship Stats Minutes Played 2585 Goals 13 Assists 3 Chances Created 40 Successful Dribbles 62 Duels Won 159 Stats according to FotMob

Southampton could see Diallo as someone who can fire the club to an immediate Premier League return. Martin plays an attractive, possession-based style of football, which could suit Diallo’s strengths. A temporary move to Southampton could prove mutually beneficial, offering Diallo the opportunity for consistent playing time to showcase his ability. In turn, Southampton will gain a player with experience in contributing in England's second tier to a high level.

Back in November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth suggested that ten Hag could utilise Diallo after returning from injury, with the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford struggling at Old Trafford. However, the young winger hasn't been given many opportunities to impress, so a loan move in January could be what he needs.

Dean Jones - Diallo would jump at Saints opportunity

Jones has claimed that the rumour linking Diallo with a move to Southampton is an exciting one for the supporters at St Mary's, suggesting that the youngster would help them in their pursuit of promotion this season. The journalist adds that Diallo would jump at the opportunity to join a club like Saints at this moment in his career. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"This is one of the more exciting players that Saints can be linked with right now. I think it's one of the best rumours out there at the moment, to be honest. I think it's something the player would probably jump at given Saints' form and the confidence that he could take from being involved in a team like that would really suit him. To be playing in a side that is dominant and scoring a good amount of goals and are on the up. So yeah, I think that this is something that could really help get Southampton in contention to not just make the playoffs, but actually look at that top two."

Martin has Diallo alternative lined up

With Diallo an exciting young talent who is likely to have plenty of interest in the winter window, Southampton will have to draw up a list of alternative options. There is also a chance that ten Hag gives Diallo an opportunity to impress in the United squad.

As per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Southampton are interested in signing Bournemouth's David Brooks on loan, but will face competition from Leeds United. Diallo and Brooks are similar profiles - both left-footed, right-sided wingers - so it's clear to see the type of player Martin is in the market for.