Highlights Southampton and Celtic are negotiating a potential swap deal involving Matt O'Riley and Shea Charles.

O'Riley is highly sought-after, and linked with Atalanta, while Charles may be attracted to a loan move to Scotland.

Russel Martin wants striker depth after Che Adams departed for Torino, with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund a target.

Southampton and Celtic are engaged in discussions over a potential swap deal involving Matt O'Riley and Shea Charles, according to journalist Jack Rosser.

The Saints have been pursuing O'Riley intently this summer, having identified the Dane as their top midfield target. The prolific Celtic player netted 18 goals and registered 13 assists in 37 Scottish Premiership appearances last season, and has also been heavily linked with a move to Atalanta.

While the south coast club have reportedly been readying an offer to sign O'Riley this week, the emergence of Charles as a target for Brendan Rodgers has perhaps provided a twist in the saga. Rosser suggests that the Saints' midfielder could complete a loan move to Celtic Park, in a deal that could be intertwined with the proposed move for O'Riley.

Southampton and Celtic Looking into Swap Deal

O'Riley and Charles could exchange places

Emerging as Celtic's talisman last season, O'Riley has become one of the summer's most sought after players. The likes of Leeds and Atalanta have shown interest, with the latter having had three bids turned down by the Scottish side.

Russell Martin has pinpointed O'Riley - described as "phenomenal" by Rodgers - as an ideal acquisition, believing that the 23-year-old can provide the quality and goal-scoring threat to be the catalyst for Premier League survival next season. While it's been suggested that Atalanta are the frontrunners to sign the Denmark international as a replacement for Teun Koopmeiners, the Saints may have found a pawn they can utilise in order to secure a deal.

Shea Charles is a young holding midfielder who could also be deployed as a full-back in Rodgers' squad. Charles started just 15 Championship games for the Saints last season, and could be attracted to such a move, which has been touted as a potential loan with an option to buy.

Writing on X, the Sun journalist Jack Rosser indicated that the swap deal could be in motion:

Celtic are said to want a club record fee for O'Riley, somewhere in the region of £25 million. However, if Southampton can offer an appealing deal to the Hoops for Charles, then a drop in this price tag could potentially occur.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat O'Riley Charles Appearances 37 32 Goals 18 0 Assists 13 0 Shots Per 90 2.9 0.63 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1 0.44 Key Passes Per 90 2.5 0.94 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.44 3.5

Southampton Sign Brereton Diaz

Martin wants three senior strikers

While strengthening the quality in behind the striker is clearly on the agenda, bolstering the number nine position also appears to be a concern for Martin. Che Adams departed for Torino earlier in this window, leaving Adam Armstrong as the only senior striker in the former Swansea City manager's ensemble.

The newly promoted side agreed a deal to sign Villarreal forward Ben Brereton Diaz, with a deal announced on Tuesday. The Chilean scored six goals on loan in a dire Sheffield United team last season.

As Rosser alluded to, Martin wants a further striker acquisition after Brereton Diaz, with Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko reportedly of interest to the Saints.

All Statistics via FBRef and WhoScored - as of 30/07/2024