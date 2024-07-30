Highlights Arsenal have set a £30million asking price for Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton and Nottingham Forest are most interested in the keeper.

Ramsdale wants regular playtime, but neither club willing to match the asking price.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest have been told that if they want to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal they must pay £30million, according to Caught Offside.

The England international is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window closes on August 30th, after the Gunners completed the permanent signing of Golden Glove winner David Raya from Brentford.

Nottingham Forest have already signed Carlos Miguel from Corinthians and sold Odysseas Vlachadimos to Newcastle during he transfer window, but they are willing to compete with the Saints to sign the former Bournemouth man.

Arsenal Want £30million for Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale set to leave the Emirates

Sources close to the situation told Caught Offside that the goalkeeper wants to leave for more regular first-team football this summer, with Raya now the undisputed number one goalkeeper after his £27million arrival despite Mikel Arteta labelling Ramsdale as "exceptional".

Both Southampton and Forest have shown a strong interest in the England international, however they are not willing to pay the £30million price tag that Arsenal have placed on his head.

That could see the Gunners lower their asking price later in the window, or could open the door for another club to make their move. Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the goalkeeper, with talkSPORT claiming that Arsenal would be open to a loan deal if nobody wants to pay their asking price.

Aaron Ramsdale 2023/24 season stats Games 6 Goals conceded 5 Clean sheets 2 Saves 9 Save percentage 64.3%

Premier League new boys Southampton have got four goalkeepers on their books, but the number one Gavin Bazunu is likely to miss much of 2024 with a ruptured Achilles picked up towards the end of the 2023/24 season.

Veteran Alex McCarthy is likely to start the campaign as the number one with Joe Lumley and Mateusz Lis providing cover unless someone else is brought in.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Aaron Ramsdale played every minute of the 2022/23 season for Arsenal.

Related Southampton Want to Sign Youssoufa Moukoko From Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko has emerged as a a target for Southampton.

Southampton Want to Bolster Squad After Promotion

Russell Martin Eyes Attacking Reinforcements

While goalkeeper is a position that the Saints are keen to strengthen with Ramsdale, manager Russell Martin is also looking to bolster the attack before the window slams shut.

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has emerged as a top midfield target, with a £14million offer already rejected, while Birmingham City youngster Jordan James is also an option.

But alongside O'Riley and Jordan, the club are said to be in "pole position" to sign Metz midfielder Lamine Camara despite competition from Saudi Arabia.

Al Qadsiah had a "crazy" £12.6million offer rejected already as the Senegal star is prioritising a move to the Premier League, but Southampton's opening offer was turned down.

In attack the Saints have completed the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal and are also interested in Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko as he looks set to depart the Bundesliga this summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.