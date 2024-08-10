Highlights Southampton wants to sign Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu, but face competition from Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Fenerbahce hesitant to lose Kadioglu and are planning to offer him a new contract in a shock twist.

The full-back is keen on a move to the Premier Leaue after shining at Euro 2024 with Turkey.

Southampton and Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu after Brighton had a bid turned down, according to Sabah.

The left-back was one of the stand out performers for Turkey during Euro 2024 as they reached the quarter-finals, and his performances have caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs this summer.

The Seagulls have had a £25million bid rejected already for the exciting left-back, who can also play on the right, but they are set to return with a new bid and now have competition for his signature from the Saints and Forest.

Southampton Want to Sign Kadioglu

Fenerbahce don't want to lose him

After shining on the international stage, Brighton have made a move to bring the 24-year-old to the Premier League. They made an offer worth £25million, but Fenerbahce are holding out for around £35million as they don't want to lose him.

It's reported by Sabah that the Seagulls have promised Kadioglu, who has been dubbed a "future superstar" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, that he can leave the club for a top European side after two seasons too, which has convinced the defender about the move. However Southampton and Nottingham Forest are also showing an interest in him and it is now down to the decision of the player.

But to make things worse for him, Fenerbahce have thrown a spanner in the works and are now planning to offer him a new contract with a huge pay rise to convince him to stay in Turkey. Talks between the club, player and his representatives are planned for the coming days to discuss the situation and find a solution, with the three Premier League clubs waiting for the outcome.

Ferdi Kadioglu's Super Lig statistics - Fenerbahce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 4th Tackles Per Game 2 =3rd Match rating 7.25 4th

Several other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for him earlier in the transfer window too, as Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle all had their names mentioned.

Kadioglu was in fantastic form for the Istanbul club in 2023/24 as they registered 99 points in the league but still missed out on the title to fierce rivals Galatasaray on the final day of the season, registering four assists and one goal from left-back.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Ferdi Kadioglu's best goalscoring season came in 2019/20, when he registered six goals in all competitions for Fenerbahce.

While Kadioglu remains a target for the Saints, manager Russell Martin remains interested in several other transfers to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Matt O'Riley would be happy to join the club from Celtic, but the Hoops are holding out for a club-record fee as things stand, while a bid for Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho was also turned down recently.

The boss has also held talks with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale about a potential loan move from the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners would prefer a permanent move and so talks between the clubs are ongoing.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.