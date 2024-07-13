Highlights Southampton are targeting experienced goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who is surplus to requirements at Newcastle.

Saints boss Russell Martin is looking to acquire an experienced goalkeeper to complement Gavin Bazunu.

Separately, Kyle Walker-Peters could join West Ham in a swap deal involving Flynn Downes.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is a target for Southampton, who are looking to sign an experienced Premier League number one this summer, according to Slovakian journalist Jan Jasenka.

Dubravka made 30 appearances last season for the Magpies, in an impressive spell standing in for the club's first choice Nick Pope. With Pope returning from injury, James Trafford linked a move to the north-east and a pair of new keepers arriving already at St. James Park this summer, Dubravka is expected to be surplus to requirements.

The former Manchester United loanee, who just led his country to a place in the last 16 of the Euros, is eager to play regular minutes and may be attracted by a potential switch to the south coast. Sky Sports' Jasenka has revealed that the Saints have set their sights on Dubravka, whose contract at Newcastle expires in 12 months' time.

Southampton Want Dubravka

The keeper has made 163 appearances for Newcastle

Developing through the academy of Slovak Superliga club Zilina, Dubravka also spent time in the Czech league before joining Newcastle in 2018. The shot-stopper established himself as first-choice on Tyneside, before eventually losing his place to Pope.

Despite this loss of first-choice status, Dubravka has still made 163 appearances for the Toon, and even enjoyed a brief stint at Manchester United in 2022. This wealth of experience accumulated at Newcastle has seemingly attracted potential suitors Southampton, who are in the market for a goalkeeper.

Gavin Bazunu started 41 Championship games last season for Russell Martin's team, while veteran keeper Alex McCarthy came in during the latter stages of the season and helped the side secure promotion back to the top flight. Despite the duo's contributions to last term's success, Martin is keen on upgrading in this position and finding an experienced player to deploy between the sticks.

Writing on X, Slovakian journalist Jasenka has claimed that Dubravka has been identified by Martin as a potential solution to this issue. The 6'3 man possesses this experience at 35, and has been described by Dominic Shaw of the Northern Echo as 'outstanding' in the past.

If Dubravka is to complete a move to St. Mary's, he'll become the club's sixth acquisition of the summer so far, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Adam Lallana, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards and Nathan Wood all joining the club.

Dubravka's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Clean Sheets 5 Saves Per 90 3.94 Save Percentage 70.8% Crosses Stopped Per 90 0.9 Pass Accuracy 79.7%

Saints Looking to Enact Swap Deal

The club are engaged in negotiations with West Ham

While Martin looks to bolster his squad ahead of the new season, he also faces the risk of losing some of the key components of his side that achieved promotion. Kyle Walker-Peters played a prominent role in this success and is a target for West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham.

The Hammers are said to be the favourites to land Walker-Peters' signature, although Southampton want £10m as well as Flynn Downes for the full-back. Downes spent the duration of last season at St. Mary's and was another pivotal figure in Martin's system, with the Saints reportedly desperate to secure the player on a permanent basis.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024.