Highlights Liverpool had rejected Southampton's £15m bid for Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool value Carvalho highly & prefer to keep him.

Carvalho may compete for more playing time in the upcoming season.

Fabio Carvalho has come under strong interest from Southampton over the past week as the Saints look to improve their attacking ranks ahead of the new Premier League season - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that only a huge bid will convince Liverpool to part ways with the young attacker after a strong pre-season under new boss Arne Slot.

Carvalho only featured sporadically for Liverpool in his debut season at the club, having joined from Fulham in the summer of 2022 - and after 13 Premier League appearances in that campaign, he was eventually loaned out to RB Leipzig last summer before joining Hull City on a six-month deal back in January. He is now back on the books at Anfield, and having had a strong pre-season in the United States, there is a chance he stays in the squad over the course of the season.

Southampton Bid for Carvalho Was Rejected

The youngster has come under Premier League offers

Carvalho was the subject of a £15million bid from Southampton on Sunday, though it was rejected by Liverpool chiefs after a strong season on loan at Hull last time out and a decent bunch of cameo appearances for the Anfield outfit in the 2022/23 season.

Fabio Carvalho's Championship statistics - Hull City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 20 16th Assists 9 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.12 3rd

The Saints are thought to have a 'long-standing interest' in the forward but their bid fell significantly short of what Liverpool would require to agree a permanent move away from the club.

Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in the former Fulham youngster, but they have yet to make a move and depending on how Carvalho starts the season under Slot, they could rival Southampton with a move for the young midfielder.

Romano: Liverpool "Really Appreciate" Carvalho

The Portuguese youngster could breakthrough at Anfield

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that Southampton and Liverpool will hold talks for Carvalho over the next week - but any move will have to take a huge bid thanks to Liverpool's fondness for their youngster. He said:

"For Fabio Carvalho, there was a proposal from Southampton. It's true, it was an important proposal, but Liverpool decided to say no. "They really appreciate the player, especially the manager, who is a big fan of Fabio Carvalho. They [Southampton] already wanted him in January, so Southampton want him and could try again. "But for Liverpool, the only case is an important proposal, otherwise they are not going to accept. Let's see how this conversation will continue, which is probably this week."

Carvalho Could Rival Liverpool's Stars for Minutes

The youngster has played on the wing in pre-season

Carvalho has impressed in pre-season on the right flank for the Reds, with Slot utilising him in friendlies in the USA. Scoring against Manchester United, the 21-year-old could be of use to the club at the start of the campaign although Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez will all be back in contention after their late breaks from international tournaments - and their fond outlook on the player stems back to Jurgen Klopp who called him 'unbelievable'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carvalho made his Fulham debut at the age of just 18.

Whether Carvalho has impressed Slot enough to garner a starting spot at Anfield is yet to be seen, but if he continues his off-season form into the Premier League campaign, there could well be minutes on the cards for the star who moved to England at the age of just 11.

Related West Ham Keen to Sign Joe Gomez From Liverpool West Ham United are reportedly keen to sign Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-08-24.