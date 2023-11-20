Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin has built a strong squad with "really big potential" at St. Mary's.

Southampton manager Russell Martin now has “really big potential” with his side at St. Mary’s, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the challenges of such a strong squad.

Having been relegated from the Premier League the previous season, the Saints endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

However, Martin has managed to turn the tide. Southampton are looking upwards and hoping to secure an immediate return to the top flight at the end of the season. The south coast outfit saw plenty of faces come and go during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Southampton’s busy summer

Unsurprisingly, Southampton received many offers for their key players heading into the 2023 summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League. As Martin prepared to rebuild, key players such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Mohammed Salisu were allowed to leave St. Mary’s.

According to Transfermarkt, Southampton reportedly earned a whopping £160m from summer sales, enabling the club to spend on their return to the Championship. The Saints dipped into the market, focusing on signing young, hungry players determined to aid the club’s promotion push.

Shea Charles’ £15m arrival from Manchester City was the marquee signing of the 2023 summer transfer window at St. Mary’s. However, the defensive midfielder has found playing time hard to come by in the second tier, having played only 45% of minutes available before the Saints’ trip to Huddersfield Town on 25th November.

Meanwhile, Southampton also confirmed the signing of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart on Deadline Day for a reported fee of £10m. The arrival of the 27-year-old, who is only just recovering from a long-term injury sustained in January, gives Martin strength in depth in the centre-forward department, with Che Adams and Adam Armstrong also valid options.

The loan signings of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Mason Holgate, Flynn Downes, and Ryan Fraser, along with the free transfers of Ryan Manning and Joe Lumley, made 2023 a successful summer for Southampton. Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Harwood-Bellis is ‘too good’ for the Championship and has hinted that the Saints could sign him permanently if they return to the Premier League.

After an early wobble, Southampton sit fourth in the Championship, nine points behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town, the early pace-setters, and one point and one place below Leeds United. However, with the top two stuttering after recent wobbles, the Saints could sense an opportunity to close the gap before the 2024 winter transfer window.

Russell Martin - Southampton Championship stats Matches 16 Wins 9 Draws 3 Losses 4 Points 30 Points per match 1.88 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes that Southampton’s squad finally gelling is “great to see”, though he expects Martin to have a challenge keeping everybody happy, given the strength in depth at St. Mary’s. The journalist claims the Saints have “big potential” in the second half of the season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Martin has some serious strength in depth at Southampton. It's taken some patience to get to this point, but seeing how this is all coming together is great to see. With this level of depth, Southampton have really big potential in the second half of the season. It comes with challenges because Martin has to manage the team selections and keep everybody happy. “But you can see that there are players across the squad capable of big performances, and that has to be seen as a positive as you head into December when the fixture list will get busier. Then you've also got to come out the other side of that and assemble your proper promotion project.”

Southampton transfer news

Jones also told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton centre-forward Adams may need to leave St. Mary’s to get his career back on track. The transfer insider believes the Scotland international hasn’t seemed right since a potential season-long loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers fell through on the 2023 summer transfer window's deadline day.

Meanwhile, Jones also tells GIVEMESPORT that Southampton will jump at the chance to sign Fraser on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old arrived at St. Mary’s on a season-long loan from Newcastle United. He hoped to get minutes after being cast aside at St. James’ Park during the 2022/23 season. Fraser’s contract on Tyneside expires in the summer of 2024, so the Saints could sign him as a free agent at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

After the season’s third international break, Southampton will return to action on 25th November when they travel to the Kirklees Stadium to take on Huddersfield Town. Martin’s side close the month with a home fixture against Bristol City on the 29th, hoping to have made ground on the automatic promotion spots come the beginning of December.

