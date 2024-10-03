Southampton captain Jack Stephens picked up a red card in the recent defeat to Manchester United, and due to his conduct in the aftermath, he has been handed a further two-game ban, which has left his manager, Russell Martin, very frustrated.

Since winning promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last season, the Saints have picked up just one point from six games and sit second from bottom in the league. Their fortunes have not been helped by the actions of Stephens, who was dismissed for a high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho on September 14. Upon getting his marching orders, the 30-year-old then reacted angrily and his expletive rant towards the match official has cost his team dearly now.

Stephens missed the last three games for Southampton, and has now been charged by the FA under Rule E3(1) leading to a further two-match suspension and a £50,000 fine, after he was found to have used abusive and insulting language towards referee Stuart Attwell and fourth official Gavin Ward.

Russell Martin Accepts Stephens Ban

Southampton boss just wants to be treated fairly

It is hard to argue with the decision, all things considered, and Martin has accepted the situation with grace and composure. Still, that doesn't stop the Saints boss from being extremely frustrated that his side will have to deal with yet more hardship as they continue their battle for survival in the top flight.

Speaking to the press (via SaintsExtra) about Stephens' latest ban, Martin said:

"They've drawn a line in the sand. I think as long as everyone's treated the same, we have to accept it. Jack knows he's made a mistake. He's frustrated with himself, we're frustrated not to have him available."

It simply remains to be seen now whether, if and when another player commits a similar offence, the FA would hand out the same punishment.

Related 10 Greatest Southampton Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer, Theo Walcott and Gareth Bale all graduated from the Southampton academy.

Southampton Struggling in Premier League

Martin surprised by reliance on teenager

There may be a long way to go this season, but warning bells are certainly ringing for Southampton, who have failed to match the might of the Premier League so far, and have shown no real sign of having what it takes to survive this season.

Indeed, Martin himself has admitted his team have 'bigger issues' underlying their struggles, claiming he has seen a distinct lack of fight and adventurousness so far. He also highlighted the over-reliance on youngster Tyler Dibling as a worrying trend.

Tyler Dibling 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 8 Minutes 428 Goals 1 Assists 2 Shots on target % 50 Shot creating actions per 90 5.77

The 18-year-old has emerged this season as a top talent for the Saints, and already has his first Premier League goal plus a couple of assists in the Carabao Cup. He has featured in every game for the South Coast club, and is now looking like their most likely source of creativity. Martin claimed that, if his team's hopes rest solely on the shoulders of a teenager at this level, then that should be cause for concern.

All statistics via FBRef - correct as of 03/10/2024