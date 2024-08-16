Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion are still in the hunt to sign Celtic star Matt O'Riley, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Serie A side Atalanta remain in pole position to land him after it has become clear that he is excited by the prospect of sealing a move away from Parkhead.

Although the Bhoys have enjoyed a fruitful start to the season, winning their opening two fixtures comfortably as they aim to retain the Scottish Premiership title, boss Brendan Rodgers is in serious danger of his side being raided ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this month.

Adam Idah became Celtic's latest acquisition when he completed a £9.5million switch from Norwich City after impressing during a loan spell in Glasgow last term, but there is still scope for the reigning champions' squad to be given a makeover as they seek to maintain their promising run of form.

O'Riley Excited by Potential Bhoys Departure

Atalanta expecting to win race for priority midfield target

O'Riley is refusing to agitate for a move despite being excited by the prospect of embarking on a fresh challenge after a successful stint at Celtic, according to GMS sources, and Atalanta consider Brighton to be their main rivals in the battle to secure his services ahead of the deadline.

The Serie A heavyweights, who won the Europa League last season and were beaten to the Super Cup crown by Real Madrid earlier this week, have been frustrated in their attempts to land the 23-year-old central midfielder as they have had five bids worth up to £21.5million plus add-ons rejected by his current employers.

But GMS sources have been informed that there is optimism that Celtic are willing to do business if a fresh offer totalling £24million is put on the table, despite being aware that his absence would be sorely felt, and Atalanta are expecting to reach an agreement after pinpointing O'Riley as a priority target.

Matt O'Riley's season-by-season record at Celtic 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Appearances 20 52 49 2 Goals 4 4 19 0 Assists 2 14 18 1 Yellow cards 1 5 4 0 Sent off 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 16/08/2024

Teun Koopmeiners is being heavily linked with a move away from the Gewiss Stadium, having been courted by domestic rivals Juventus for an extensive period, and his departure could be the trigger for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini and members of the hierarchy to have the cash to meet the Bhoys' demands.

GMS sources based in Italy have confirmed that a breakthrough in negotiations is expected very soon, meaning O'Riley may have entered his final days on Celtic's books, but Brighton are still keen to gazump them as new chief Fabian Hurzeler continues making alterations to the squad he inherited from predecessor Roberto De Zerbi.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley has registered eight shots and as many key passes during Celtic's first two fixtures of the Scottish Premiership season

Saints Deemed Outsiders in Race for O'Riley

Newly-promoted Premier League side have been long-term admirers

Even though Southampton have been chasing O'Riley for a longer period than Atalanta and Brighton, with boss Russell Martin desperate to bolster his options after sealing promotion from the Championship last term, GMS sources have been told that the south coast club are currently the outsiders in the race for his signature.

Saints are on the brink of landing Cameron Archer in a £15million switch from Aston Villa, along with Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on a season-long loan, but the Denmark international has been on the shortlist of targets compiled at St Mary's for a number of months as they aim to make waves in the Premier League.

Celtic are in a strong negotiating position as O'Riley still has three years remaining on his contract - which allows him to pocket £14,000-per-week at Parkhead - but Atalanta, Brighton and Southampton have continued circling even though Rodgers has made it clear that he is eager to fend off interest.

Related Celtic Want to Sign Arne Engels as Matt O'Riley Replacement Celtic have identified Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels as their top target to replace Matt O'Riley if he leaves.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Koopmeiners' potential move to Juventus would give the former Milton Keynes Dons talisman's Italian suitors a boost in their efforts to tempt the Bhoys into sanctioning his exit during the early stages of the campaign as their budget will be increased significantly.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored