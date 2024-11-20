Vasco da Gama winger Rayan is drawing Premier League interest with Southampton, Brighton and Ipswich all considering making a move for him in January, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The 18-year-old is a left-footed right winger, capable of playing on both sides and through the centre.

He is heading into the final year of his contract, which expires on December 31, 2025, and a sale is anticipated early next year.

Vasco expect around £15m, and knowing the player is unlikely to extend are open to a sale and likely to be flexible on the structure of the deal.

Rayan is a versatile 6ft 1inc winger with a high ceiling and has made 22 appearance for Vasco in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A. He has also been capped by Brazil's Under-20 national side.

Brazilian Sensation Wanted by Southampton

Sources: Premier League move looks most likely

A move to the Premier League is looking most likely at this stage despite suggestions in Brazil that Barcelona could enter the race. However, it is not thought Liverpool are currently an active suitor, despite previous links.

Described as an "extremely dangerous" forward with "electric pace", the Brazilian sensation would be a welcome addition to any of the Premier League squads linked with bringing him in.

The Saints have struggled massively in front of goal this season with Russell Martin's side only finding the net seven times in their 11 fixtures so far since returning to the top flight, while Ipswich sit just one point outside the relegation zone having scored 12 times in their 11 games.

Rayan's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 6(16) Minutes Played 769 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 2.8 Key Passes Per 90 1.47 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.03

Brighton have made a name for themselves in the transfer market in recent years by bringing in the best young talent from around the world, developing them and then selling them for big money. Rayan would fit that description too.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/11/2024.