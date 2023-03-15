Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz could be the player to help turn things around at St Mary's, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old has made a positive impact since making the move to Southampton in the January transfer window.

Southampton news - Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz signed for Southampton from Racing Club for a fee of £12m, as per Sky Sports.

Many Saints fans wouldn't have expected Alcaraz to have a positive effect at St Mary's so soon in his career in England due to his age, but the young midfielder has scored twice in six appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

The Argentine scored the winner for Southampton in a crucial game against Leicester recently and could become an unlikely hero as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

The momentum from their vital victory over Leicester allowed the Saints to produce an impressive display away to Manchester United, where they secured a goalless draw at Old Trafford.

Southampton have struggled to score goals this season and Alcaraz is now already their third top goalscorer in the Premier League, so adding a player to their squad who is capable of contributing from midfield could be key if they want to avoid relegation from England's top flight.

What has Jones said about Alcaraz?

Jones has suggested that Alcaraz could be the player to help turn things around at St Mary's.

The journalist has claimed that the 20-year-old has given Southampton something they've been crying out for with his added goals from midfield.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If you were to look at one player that you could hope can help turn this around now it's Alcaraz.

"He's given them something they've been crying out for for months. Let's face it, barely anyone in this team has a genuine knack for scoring goals and he seems to have that at the moment."

What's next for Southampton?

Despite their recent upturn in results, Southampton still face a difficult task to stay in the Premier League.

In their last three games of the season, Ruben Selles' men will play Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Liverpool - three sides currently in the top half of the table.

Saints will certainly be up against it for the rest of the campaign, but the impressive displays from Alcaraz and the resilience shown against a top side in United could give them a glimmer of hope in their fight for survival.