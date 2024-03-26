Highlights Carlos Alcaraz struggled to find his place in Southampton's squad, leading to a loan move to Juventus for a fresh start.

Southampton is keeping an open mind about Alcaraz's future, with discussions on the horizon regarding his next steps.

Juventus are considering a permanent deal for Alcaraz, but the 21-year-old's injuries have impacted his playing time so far.

Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz joined Serie A side Juventus on loan for the remainder of the season during the January transfer window, and there's a chance he might not return to St Mary's Stadium, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Alcaraz filtered in and out of the Southampton side in the first half of the campaign, but he struggled to cement a guaranteed starting place in the Saints squad. Russell Martin was reluctant to play the Argentinian midfielder every single week, and he headed through the exit door in the winter window.

It's not worked out as he might have hoped since his move to Juventus earlier in the season, with injuries hampering his progress. The 21-year-old is only on a temporary move with the Italian side, so he could return to England in the summer.

Southampton Open-Minded About Alcaraz

Southampton are open-minded about the long-term future of Alcaraz and how it's going to work out, with detailed conversations regarding the Argentinian international set to come, according to GMS sources. As it stands, Juventus are being tight-lipped about the situation and it's a case of waiting it out before we hear a decision either way.

Alcaraz's future remains unclear at the moment, but there is a chance that we've seen him play his last game for Southampton. Although he's only on loan for the remainder of the campaign, reports have suggested that Juventus have an option to buy him on a permanent deal for £40m.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Southampton squad - 2023/2024 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 13 (10) 15th Goals 3 =8th Assists 1 =14th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =12th Tackles Per Game 1.3 8th Dribbles Per Game 1 7th Match rating 6.76 13th Correct as of 26/03/2024

Speaking on Alcaraz's exit, Saints manager Martin explained the decision, confirming that it was an amazing opportunity for him...

"It is an amazing opportunity for him to go and play at a huge football club with huge history. It is also a chance for a player who has probably been a bit frustrated with the minutes that he has played recently."

When Alcaraz made the move to England for a fee of £12m, Southampton were plying their trade in the Premier League, which will have undoubtedly been a huge factor in his decision to sign for the Saints. The South Coast were relegated to the Championship shortly after, which would have been a devastating blow for the young midfielder as he hopes to continue his development on the biggest stage.

Related Jack Clarke 'would be interested' in joining Southampton Southampton could make a move to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke in the summer transfer window.

Juventus Want Alcaraz on Permanent Deal

Despite Alcaraz having limited game time since his move to Serie A, partly due to injuries, reports have suggested that Juventus want to keep him at the club beyond this season. At the age of 21, the Argentinian midfielder is yet to reach his full potential, so Juventus won't be getting the full package this term.

The £40m buy option might be considered a little expensive by the Turin-based outfit, but there's a chance they could negotiate a lower price. If Southampton are unable to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, it could be difficult for Martin and his team to convince Alcaraz to stick around.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored