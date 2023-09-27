Highlights Charly Alcaraz, despite being a high-profile player, has been benched in the last four fixtures for Southampton in the Championship.

He has been struggling with personal issues leaving Russell Martin with a 'tough decision' to make.

Chances of Alcaraz being selected in starting XI to face Leeds United this weekend.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has faced an unwanted decision over midfielder Charly Alcaraz at St Mary’s and now faces another big test, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite being one of the highest-profile players Saints managed to keep hold for this season following relegation to the Championship, the Argentine has started from the bench in the club’s previous four second-tier fixtures.

Southampton star Charly Alcaraz - latest

Having scored four goals and provided two assists in 18 Premier League appearances last term following a January move from Racing Club, it’s fair to say there was plenty of excitement when Alcaraz started the current campaign still in a Saints shirt.

It was even better when September 1st came and went and the young South American was still a Southampton player when many others like James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Tella and Romeo Lavia had departed.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

However, this season hasn’t been plain sailing either on or off the pitch though for Alcaraz, who started three of the opening four fixtures and scored the consolation off the substitutes’ bench in the 3-1 defeat against Gillingham in the EFL Cup last month.

But since the win against QPR on August 26th, he has played just 62 minutes of football in Saints’ subsequent four league games and failed to even come off the bench in the awful 2-1 defeat against bottom-of-the-table Middlesbrough on Saturday when Martin’s men went in a search of an equaliser.

What has gone wrong for Alcaraz at Southampton?

Alcaraz had fuelled rumours of a break-up with his girlfriend just a few weeks ago on his Instagram account and Martin confirmed post-match at the weekend that the Argentine had been suffering from personal issues, including a situation with his father and potentially struggling with the language barrier.

Compared to the happy player we saw score in the opening minute against Arsenal and the winner against Leicester City back in March – the last time Southampton kept a clean sheet – it’s fair to say that the £25,000-a-week ace has been subdued in comparison this term having been one of the players expected to light up the Championship during pre-season.

Despite his problems off the field, it could still be seen as slightly bizarre that Alcaraz only played a total of 14 minutes in the previous two encounters against Ipswich and Boro when Saints went hunting for an equaliser - whether he fully understands Martin's tactics or not.

Russell Martin’s unwanted Charly Alcaraz decision – Dean Jones

Speaking to GMS, journalist Jones said: “It sounded to me from those comments that he [Martin] was talking pretty honestly and openly. And when he talks about him not being able to trust him, I think it was more a case of that being because Alcaraz is going through a tough time personally at the moment, and maybe it's a mental thing rather than anything he’s actually capable of doing on a football pitch. When you're so young, and you move halfway across the world there's always a risk that periods like this will crop up.

Jones added: “It’s a test of his man-management for Martin and trying to get the player comfortable and happy enough to be playing at this top level. But it sounds like it's tricky at the moment for him to be doing that. And so actually, I think Martin might have been right to make that decision. Look, it would have been a really tough one for him because he's under increasing pressure. He wants to have the players out there that give him the best chance of scoring a goal, but he clearly felt that Alcaraz wasn't in the right frame of mind to be doing that.”

Will Charly Alcaraz start against Leeds United?

It appears as though it will depend on Alcaraz getting his head right this week and giving Martin more of what he wants to see at the club's Staplewood training base.

However, having failed to even come onto the pitch at the Riverside Stadium and with his manager hinting the midfield trio of Shea Charles, Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes was the best line-up so far this season, another role as a substitute seems the most likely against Daniel Farke’s in-form side.

Of course those three players do lack creativity and a goal threat in the final third and if Martin does want a bit more attacking impetus and wants to take the game to Leeds from the opening whistle, then Alcaraz would likely be battling Stuart or Adam Armstrong for that more advanced midfield role.

Are Southampton favourites for promotion to the Premier League?

Before the season began Saints were one of the frontrunners for an immediate return to the top flight alongside Leicester City and Leeds, but four defeats on the bounce – including two thrashings and a loss to the bottom side – have seen them fall down the standings.

Despite the downturn in form and the fact they currently lie in 15th position in the table, only the two aforementioned clubs and high-flying Ipswich Town are considered as more likely to be champions as things stand.

Martin’s men will need a big turnaround in form and performances – as well as stopping conceding so many goals – if they want to have any chance of that with a fifth consecutive defeat on the cards against Leeds at St Mary’s this weekend.

Will Southampton sack Russell Martin?

Sport Republic have shown with Nathan Jones – who lasted for just 14 matches – and Ruben Selles in the last 12 months that they aren’t afraid to be ruthless when they need to be. However, Jones previously told GMS that this is now a real test of the owners' faith in their appointment.

If Martin does make it fives losses on the bounce this weekend there is no doubt that the crowd will seriously turn, but you’d expect him to at least get the next two fixtures against Stoke City and Rotherham United to show that progress is being made.

Should those two matches also go badly however, then Sport Republic would likely have a decision to make on whether this appointment will really work out.