Southampton head coach Ruben Selles will be frustrated after Che Adams suffered a calf issue on international duty before his return to St. Mary’s, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints will look to avoid relegation and retain their Premier League status come the end of the season.

Southampton injury news – Che Adams

Adams was forced off with a problem in Scotland’s 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifier over Cyprus last Saturday and made an early exit from Steve Clarke’s squad, having been replaced by Hearts centre-forward Lawrence Shankland.

Clarke couldn’t hide his uncertainty over the nature of the striker’s injury when speaking after the game, saying (via the Southern Daily Echo): "It’s obviously a short turnaround to the next game, so if it’s 50-50 that would be optimistic, to be honest. If somebody comes off with a tight calf, you’re not too sure what’s going to happen.”

However, the 26-year-old was unavailable for Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Spain on Tuesday evening and now faces a battle to be fit for Selles’ side’s trip to the London Stadium to take on fellow strugglers West Ham United on Sunday.

And Jones believes that, with the fitness concerns surrounding centre-backs Armel Bella-Kotchap and Mohammed Salisu on top of Adams’ setback, Selles needs the players he can trust to be fit for the run-in.

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Speaking about Southampton’s latest injury concerns, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It's really annoying for Selles. He wants to have his strongest XI out there.

“It's not like he's got a great pool of players to call on here. He's got a selected number of players that he trusts at this stage and needs them.”

How has Adams performed for Southampton this season?

Adams’ potential absence would come as a blow to Southampton and Selles, with the striker being the Saints’ highest goalscorer from open play this season.

The 23-cap Scotland international has hit the back of the net ten times whilst providing three assists in 32 appearances this campaign, indicating that he is a likely source of goals for a side struggling in the final third.

The £15m signing isn’t afraid to try his luck, with the centre-forward having averaged 1.7 shots per game in the Premier League this term, as per WhoScored.

With relegation six-pointers against the likes of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to come in April, the St. Mary’s faithful will be hoping that they can keep the nucleus of their squad fit enough to scrape enough points to secure their Premier League status.