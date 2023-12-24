Highlights Che Adams could leave Southampton in the January transfer window, as his contract is set to expire.

Despite a strong start to the season, Adams has been overshadowed by fellow striker Adam Armstrong.

Manager Russell Martin may need to bring in another forward to strengthen Southampton's attacking options.

Southampton striker Che Adams could be on the move when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the Scotland international's future, suggesting that Russell Martin could add another forward in the winter.

Adams enjoyed an impressive start to the season for the Saints, but former Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong has been more prominent in front of goal over the last few months. The Scottish striker appeared to be close to departing during the summer transfer window, but eventually stayed at St Mary's Stadium after the deadline.

Ross Stewart also arrived at the club and Martin has Sekou Mara as a backup option for Southampton, so with Adams' contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Saints could look to cash in during the January transfer window, with Premier League clubs showing an interest in the past.

Che Adams could be on his way out

In the summer, Adams was attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League after Southampton were relegated to the Championship last season. It looked as though the Saints could consider cashing in, especially after they secured the signature of Stewart from Sunderland. However, Martin and his team pulled the plug on a deal last minute, and Adams remained at the club while having an impressive impact in the first few weeks of the season.

Everton were in talks with the Saints regarding a deal for Adams for a fee of around £12 million, but the Toffees eventually signed Udinese striker Beto. The Merseyside club weren't the only side looking to prise him away from the Championship club, with Wolverhampton Wanderers making a late move before the deadline.

Che Adams, Ross Stewart, and Adam Armstrong compared - Career stats Player 90s Goals Assists Stewart 113.7 51 8 Adams 219.3 74 26 Armstrong 253.1 101 37 All statistics per FBRef

Martin may appear to have plenty of options in attack, but Stewart has majorly struggled with injuries since arriving on the South Coast. If Adams was to depart, then there's every chance that Southampton would look to reinforce their forward line when the winter window opens for business.

Journalist Dean Jones has even suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Adams will be behind Stewart in the pecking order when both players are fit, meaning the former could be the third-choice in attack for the Saints. Saints boss Martin tends to utilise just one striker in his system, so Adams could be on the move in search of more regular game-time. It could be the last chance for Southampton to receive a fee for him, with his £30k-a-week contract expiring next summer.

Jones has claimed that the one thing Southampton can't let slip is their goal threat this season, with the Championship club pushing for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. When asked whether the striker position is somewhere the Saints could look to explore in the transfer market, the journalist suggested that they will have to contemplate bringing in another addition. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, definitely. I think that when you're in Southampton's position, the one thing you can't afford to let slip is your goal threat. And at the moment, there does seem to be that slight worry that they are two injuries away from that declining so they're going to have to contemplate signing a striker in January. Che Adams, it is no surprise to most Saints fans that he might leave in January. There is probably a certain element of Saints fans that probably would rather at this point he just moved on so that you could draw a line under all this and actually find somebody that definitely wanted to be at the club."

Southampton could lose more key stars

With Ipswich Town and Leicester City performing exceptionally at the top of the table, it's going to be a difficult ask for Martin to guide his side to the automatic promotion spots. As a result, some of his players may be considering moves to top leagues when the winter window opens.

Kamaldeen Sulemana handed in a transfer request in the summer, as per The Athletic, so it will be interesting to see if he pushes for an exit once again. West Ham United are also reportedly keen on securing the signature of Kyle Walker-Peters, and a move back to the Premier League could be tempting for the right-back.