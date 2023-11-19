Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams' future is uncertain after speculation emerged over a potential move away from St. Mary's during the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been a regular presence for the Saints since signing in 2019, but has lost his way after bright start to the campaign under Russell Martin.

Southampton hope to keep two of their key loan stars beyond this season.

Southampton striker Che Adams “hasn’t seemed right” since speculation emerged over his future at St. Mary’s during the summer transfer window, as journalist Dean Jones suggests where he could end up plying his trade amid a potential move in January.

Saints manager Russell Martin has whipped his side into decent shape after a mixed start to the season left questions about his suitability for the job open.

Adams was an essential cog in the team’s early-season success, but a decline in form leaves his future open-ended heading into 2024. Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship after the 2022/23 season, aim to return to the Premier League immediately.

Adams’ Southampton future uncertain

Adams has established himself as a regular since signing for Southampton from Birmingham City in July 2019 for a fee in the region of £15m. Under Ralph Hasenhüttl's management, the Scotland international was a reliable presence in front of goal, often the team’s primary source of inspiration.

However, the Saints' disappointing season last time out resulted in the south coast outfit sacking their Austrian head coach and replacing him with Nathan Jones in November 2022. The Welshman struggled to galvanise a struggling Southampton squad and was sacked following a 2-1 defeat to ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2023. Ruben Selles’ appointment as interim manager could not save the Saints from an inevitable relegation, and the Spaniard left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Adams was linked with a move away from St. Mary’s. He reportedly wanted to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

On Deadline Day, it looked as though the 27-year-old would extend his contract on the south coast by a year before heading to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan with a potential obligation to buy for £15m. However, Southampton blocked the move as the window’s closure approached, meaning he would remain with Martin’s side until the winter market’s opening on 1st January 2024.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT (6th November) that, due to his contract situation, it would make sense for Wolves to make another play for Adams in the new year. The Leicester-born star's deal at Southampton expires in the summer of 2024. He hasn’t scored a Championship goal since his late winner at Plymouth Argyle on 19th August.

Che Adams - Southampton Premier League stats Appearances 124 Goals 25 Assists 14 All stats as per Transfermarkt

Jones believes that Adams needs a transfer, with the striker not seeming in the right frame of mind following his failed move to Molineux during the summer. The journalist says it could be a surprise if the centre-forward ends up back in the Premier League. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“This has all the hallmarks of a player that needs a transfer now. Premier League clubs will be looking to see whether they could take a chance on him in the January transfer window. He just hasn't seemed right since the summer window when there was a lot of talk around him and what would happen to him. It's got to be difficult when you end up staying at the club you thought you were leaving, but he hasn't done a great job of getting himself back on track there. So, I think it might be a case that he's got to leave, and it might be a bit of a surprise that he ends up back in the Premier League, to be honest.”

Southampton transfer news

In October 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Adams could look to leave St. Mary’s again during the January transfer window. The centre-forward wasn’t helped by new signing Ross Stewart’s return from injury in their 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on 11th November.

His fellow Scotland international could push him further down the pecking order, almost forcing the attacker’s hand in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that he believes there is a good chance loan stars Flynn Downes and Taylor Harwood-Bellis will stick around at St. Mary’s beyond the 2023/24 season.

Upcoming Southampton fixtures

Following the November international break, Southampton will return to action on 25th November when they take on Huddersfield Town at the Kirklees Stadium. The Saints then close out November on the 29th, when they welcome Bristol City to St. Mary’s.

Martin hopes his side can secure back-to-back victories and reduce Leicester City and Ipswich Town's healthy lead at the top of the Championship. Adams must return to goalscoring form for Southampton to earn a move back to the Premier League in January.

