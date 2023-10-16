Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin may drop Che Adams from the team due to his recent struggle to score goals.

Despite speculation over Adams' transfer during the summer, he remained with the Saints and now faces competition from Ross Stewart for a starting place.

Journalist Dean Jones suggests that Adams should be performing better and may be below Stewart in the pecking order when both players are fully fit.

Southampton manager Russell Martin could have a tough decision to make after the international break, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight into why Che Adams could be dropped out of the team, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scotland international has struggled to find the back of the net over the last few weeks.

Latest news

Adams signed for Southampton for a fee of £15m from Birmingham City back in 2019, per Sky Sports. The striker put pen to paper on a five-year contract, meaning he could be on his way out the door on a free next summer. Adams started this season in fine form, scoring in the first three Championship games, but he hasn't found the back of the net since then.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding Adams during the summer transfer window. The Telegraph reported back in August that Everton were closing in on a deal to sign the 27-year-old, but a move failed to materialise. On deadline day, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers were 'really pushing' to sign Adams, but he eventually stayed with the Saints until at least January.

Southampton signed Ross Stewart from Sunderland in the transfer window, possibly with the idea that Adams would be departing. Martin now has Adam Armstrong, Stewart, and Adams competing for a starting place - three strikers who have scored consistently in the football league.

Stewart is yet to feature for the Saints due to arriving at the club with an injury, and there's been no official return date mentioned by Martin in the media. With the international break coming to an end, it will be interesting to see whether his recovery has been stepped up over the last few weeks.

If Stewart is fit enough to return to action when the Saints face Hull City on the weekend, then it will be interesting to see who Martin considers his first choice.

Stewart, of course, may need time to regain match fitness before he is plunged into the starting XI, but when fully fit, there's an argument that he should start over Adams after a disappointing run of form. Armstrong has played in a slightly deeper role under Martin this season, so it could be a one-on-one battle between Adams and Stewart for a starting place.

Jones has suggested that Adams should be one of the most lethal goalscorers in the league, but he's not performing to the level required at the moment. The journalist adds that he believes Adams will be below Stewart in the pecking order when both players are fit. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Adams was obviously given most of the game but a disappointing performance from him [against Rotherham]. I think if he's performing at his best it enhances Southampton's promotion chances measurably. He should be one of the most lethal goalscorers in this division, no doubt about it. But at the moment, yeah, he looks like he probably would be below Stewart in the pecking order once you start getting him back to full speed. So it's a challenge for him and he's got to show whether he's up for it. I don't know if it's the transfer links that have necessarily affected this or if it's just a run a form, but Che Adams should definitely be among the top goalscorers in this division."

Read More: Southampton's 10 Worst Signings Of All Time

Will Stewart be a guaranteed starter at St Mary's?

Stewart has struggled with injuries during his time at Sunderland, so Martin and his team will have to manage his return well, ensuring he isn't rushed back. His record, when fit, shows he could be a useful asset for Martin in their push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Che Adams, Ross Stewart, and Adam Armstrong compared - Career stats Player 90s Goals Assists Stewart 113.5 51 8 Adams 215.1 73 26 Armstrong 242.5 96 32 All statistics per FBRef

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Adams could look to leave the club in the January transfer window. The former Birmingham striker is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is yet to extend his deal, so there could be a worry for Martin that he's unable to build around the forward. As a result, Stewart could be the man to come in and lead the line for the Saints when he returns in the next few weeks.