Southampton forward Che Adams has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has provided a positive update on his future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints have already lost a host of players this window, so Adams departing would be another huge blow.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Although Russell Martin's side has seen the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Tino Livramento leave the club, they've so far managed to keep hold of their striker options. Paul Onuachu, Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong, and Adams are all currently Southampton players, giving Martin plenty of players to choose from in the number nine role. The south coast club are also expected to complete the signing of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to the Daily Echo, which has sparked rumours about a potential departure.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolverhampton Wanderers were pushing to sign Adams before the window slams shut tonight. However, David Ornstein has now reported that Southampton are blocking the Scotland international's move to Molineux, with a deal currently off as things stand. Saints fans will undoubtedly be delighted after his impressive start to the campaign, if true, and journalist Jones has now provided an update on Adams' future.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Taylor Harwood-Bellis Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What has Jones said about Adams and Southampton?

Jones has suggested that Southampton are now clinging on to Adams, who is earning £30k-a-week at St Mary's Stadium, as we enter the final stages of the window. The journalist adds that the proposed move to Wolves has been called off, but there's a small chance another Premier League club comes in for him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "This feels like a major U-turn in Southampton's season plan as the squad outlook suddenly is starting to look very different from what most people expected. I said last week that there could yet be good news for Saints around Che Adams - and as we head into the final hours of the window the club are clinging onto him. He got cold feet around joining Everton and that was a moment that seemed key. Now the proposed move to Wolves has been called off and Adams is still a Saints player. There is a small chance that another Premier League club comes in for him but at the moment the scales are tipping in Saints' favour."