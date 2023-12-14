Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams could be leaving in the January transfer window as his future remains uncertain.

Southampton striker Che Adams could be heading through the exit door when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on his future at St Mary's Stadium to GIVEMESPORT, with Premier League clubs potentially ready to make a move.

The Scotland international enjoyed a bright start to the season but has suffered a goal drought under Russell Martin until very recently. Adam Armstrong has been Southampton's main man in attack, and speculation around Adams' future continues to grow. His £30k-a-week contract is set to expire next summer, the Saints could look to cash in during the winter window.

If Southampton fail to find Adams a new club and are unable to tie him down to a new deal, then he could be leaving on a free transfer. Considering the south coast club paid £15m to prise him away from Birmingham City, there's a chance they will want to recoup some of the fee they paid for him.

Adams could have left Southampton in the summer

After Southampton were relegated to the Championship, a host of players headed through the exit door in search of a move back to a top league. The likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, and Nathan Tella all departed, but Adams was one who stuck around after the deadline.

However, it wasn't for a lack of interest. As per BBC, back in August, Everton were in talks to sign Adams for a fee of around £12m. Of course, a move failed to materialise, with the Toffees bringing in Beto from Serie A side Udinese. It looked as though the Scottish striker wasn't going to find himself a new club.

Che Adams - Championship stats 23/24 Stats Output Squad Rank Match rating 6.57 15th Goals 4 2nd Assists 2 =3rd Aerials won per game 0.5 =13th Key passes per game 0.6 =14th All stats as per WhoScored

Late in the summer transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers made a move to secure the signature of Adams. The Midlands club were negotiating a deal with Southampton to sign Adams on loan with an option to buy, but Martin's side pulled the plug on deadline day. Adams recently scored a crucial goal for the Saints to help secure a draw away to Watford, but that was the first time he'd found the back of the net since 19th August.

With Adams struggling and Armstrong scoring freely, the Saints could look to cash in. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Adams hasn't seemed right since the summer transfer window closed, and it might now be a case that he has to leave the club.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that it's been a bad season for Adams and there's no hiding from the fact that there will continue to be speculation surrounding him ahead of the January transfer window. The journalist adds that some of the sides near the bottom of the Premier League will likely be considering a move for Adams. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think it must be a big relief for him, first of all, to get it off his mind, but it's been a bad season for him. There's no avoiding the fact that there'll be speculation around him in January. I think in the Premier League, the bottom five teams will be pondering their goal potential and how they can lift themselves away from danger and he will be an obvious target in that sense that they could turn to when looking for transfer possibilities. I think it's really a case of wait and see for him. I'm still actually surprised that he didn't leave in the summer. I think that has affected things. But let's see whether he now feels committed to the Saints project or whether he just wants to get out of there."

Russell Martin could lose more stars

Although losing Adams might not be a major blow for the Saints considering the options they have in attack, there will be other players in the squad who have their head turned if a Premier League side come knocking.

During the summer transfer window, Kamaldeen Sulemana handed in a transfer request, so it will be interesting to see if he pushes for a departure once again. According to Football Insider, Everton are considering terminating a loan deal for Mason Holgate. Although the former Barnsley defender isn't a guaranteed starter at St Mary's, it could have an impact on Martin's squad depth.