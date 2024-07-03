Highlights Southampton are set to sign Peterborough's Ronnie Edwards and Swansea City's Nathan Wood to bolster their defence.

Deals are on the verge of completion, with both players expected to join the existing defensive cohort.

Russel Martin is also eyeing Max Aarons as a replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, who is wanted by Brighton and Tottenham.

Southampton are today expected to complete the signings of Peterborough United's Ronnie Edwards and Swansea City's Nathan Wood on Wednesday, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Saints are looking to bolster their defensive line ahead of their return to the Premier League, and are closing in on securing the services of two young centre-backs from the Football League.

Russel Martin's side made contact with Peterborough to sign Edwards last week, and the deal has already developed to the extent that it's set to be completed. Meanwhile, the south coast club are understood to be long-term admirers of Wood, with Martin reportedly pushing to sign the player for £10 million last summer, and they appear to have finally secured their man.

According to Crook, both deals are on the verge of going through, with the pair joining the existing cohort of Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek and Jack Stepehens at St Mary's.

Southampton Closing in On Two Signings

The duo will become the Saints' fourth and fifth summer additions

Having won promotion back to the top flight after narrowly beating Leeds 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May, Martin is preparing his squad to fight for their survival in England's top division. This has meant the possession-oriented coach has already been busy in the transfer market, with the club already securing the permanent signing of Harwood-Bellis, as well as acquiring Adam Lallana and Charlie Taylor on free transfers.

This rampant assault on the market hasn't stopped there, with the Premier League newcomers set to complete two more deals today.

Highly-rated Peterborough defender Edwards arrives after an exceptional campaign in League One, where he made 45 appearances for the Cambridgeshire side. Posh coach Darren Ferguson previously described the 21-year-old as 'the best young player' he 'has ever managed', with the Essex-born man expected to play an immediate role in the Saints team next campaign.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Swansea centre-back Wood's imminent prominence in the Southampton side is less certain, with the former Middlesbrough man arriving at St Mary's off the back of a season where he managed just 26 league appearances. Wood endured a difficult injury-ravaged campaign, missing a large portion of the season with a back issue, although Martin is understood to be a huge admirer of the player from his time in south Wales so may be eager to use him consistently next campaign.

The duo's signings continue Martin's approach of signing British players, a facet of his squad that the former Norwich man sees as pivotal.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Edwards Wood Appearances 45 26 Goals 2 1 Assists 0 0 Tackles Won 37 12 Interceptions 59 20

Saints Eyeing Max Aarons

The Bournemouth full-back could replace Walker-Peters

As well as strengthening at the heart of their defence, Southampton may be forced to address a pending void in their back-line, with star-man Kyle Walker-Peters attracting interest from Brighton and Tottenham. It's understood that the full-back would be allowed to leave the club this summer, if a suitable offer were to come in.

The Saints have identified Max Aarons as a potential replacement and are already trying to sign the player from Bournemouth. Aarons made just 20 Premier League appearances in his debut season on the south coast, so could be temped by a move. Martin reportedly sees the right-back as 'an ideal addition' and would also fit this British-led approach to incomings.

Related Exclusive: Southampton 'Consider Move' for £94,000-a-Week Winger South coast rivals Southampton and Bournemouth are considering offers to bring Demarai Gray back to the Premier League.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/07/2024