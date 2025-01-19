Southampton are trying to oust various Bundesliga clubs for the signing of Albert Gronbaek, according to reports - with the 23-year-old 'close' to swapping Ligue 1 for the Premier League under Ivan Juric.

Another loss, albeit a valiant 3-2 away defeat to high-flying Nottingham Forest, has seen Southampton remain on just six points in the Premier League inside 22 games. Already 10 points from safety, the south coast club are in desperate need of a miracle to solve their issues and at least have half a chance of survival before an immediate return to the Championship.

The report from Danish outlet Tipsbladet states that Gronbaek is close to joining Southampton and making his Premier League 'dream come true'.

The Saints, despite their lowly Premier League status, are trying to sign the 'absolute star' Denmark international from Rennes on a loan deal for the rest of the season, though that would include an option to buy, in which they would have to agree personal terms with the former Bodo/Glimt star to make a deal permanent.

Gronbaek, a midfielder by trade, began his career at AGF Aarhus, making his debut in the 2019/20 season, before moving to Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt in 2022.

A superb record of 30 goals from just 87 games in the Arctic Circle - including an 18-goal haul in the 2023 season - put him on the radar of various clubs and Rennes were the side to make the plunge. He's featured in 15 games this season, scoring twice, but Southampton could look to sign him from the Brittany-based outfit on a loan deal that would suit them in the event of relegation.

With just 15 goals scored this season, Saints are in need of some magic in the final third and Gronbaek would fix that to an extent, despite the efforts of Adam Lallana, Mateus Fernandes and Joe Aribo in the centre of the park.

Whether they would be able to land the Dane on a permanent deal could rest solely on relegation, but his arrival may just spark some much-needed life into a St. Mary's crowd that has been massively subdued this year.