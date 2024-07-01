Highlights Southampton target AZ Alkmaar's Yukinari Sugawara for their defensive needs with confidence over a deal being struck.

Martin and Co face competition as Brighton and Everton also vie for the Japan international's signature.

Southampton aim to strengthen their central midfield department with a bid for Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

Southampton are hoping to beat fellow Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion to the signing of AZ Alkmaar right-back Yukinari Sugawara, according to the Sunday Mirror, via Goodison News, as Russell Martin and Co prepare for life in the top flight.

Identified as a position of need with Kyle Walker-Peter’s future currently hanging in the balance, the newly-promoted side from the south coast will be keen to add bodies to their defensive ranks to match the intensity of the English top tier.

With Walker-Peters’ former club Tottenham Hotspur looking to re-sign the Englishman after selling him to Southampton back in 2020, Sugawara seems to be the result of Southampton’s contingency plan.

Southampton 'Optimistic’ in Sugawara Chase

Face competition from Everton and Brighton

Alongside Everton and Brighton, Sugawara, 24, is of interest to Southampton, a side who are keen to bolster their ranks in the coming weeks and months, per the Sunday Mirror. According to the report, Brighton - who have recently appointed Fabian Hurzeler - are said to have ‘watched’ the 24-year-old defender.

Sugaware has just one year left on his current contract - and given they have reportedly already finalised the signing of his replacement, it seems as if he no longer has a place at the Eredivisie club.

In 2023/24 alone, the sought-after right-back weighed in with 42 appearances across all competitions. In that time frame, he notched four goals and a further nine assists, showcasing his attacking intent.

Tipped as the most likely destination for the 13-cap Japan international, Southampton will have to fend off the stern Premier League interest in the race for his signature.

Previously linked with Fulham, Sugawara has been a regular for his current employers since joining (initially on a one-year loan) and has played a key role in his side’s promising finishes, having finished no lower than fifth since his arrival.

The defender has featured 198 times for AZ since joining the club five years ago, though whether the jump up to the top of England’s football pyramid could prove to be too tedious remains to be seen.

Martin and Co Set to Make Bid for Matt O’Riley

Looking to lodge an offer worth £20 million plus add-ons

Another area that Southampton aim to strengthen before the summer transfer window slams shut is central midfield with uncertainty over whether a permanent deal for West Ham United’s Flynn Downes is viable.

According to Scottish publication Daily Record, Celtic ace Matt O’Riley has been eyed by the club, with them poised to offer a financial package of £20 million plus add-ons for the Danish 23-year-old.

Southampton boss Martin previously worked with the highly-rated midfielder at MK Dons. The latter only played 25 times for the former, but the fact that the two remain in contact could give Saints a boost in their summer pursuit.

London-born O’Riley, who can be deployed in an array of roles in the engine room, plundered 19 goals and 18 assists last term for the Scottish behemoths but was still snubbed from Kasper Hjulmand’s Euro 2024 squad, who recently crashed out of the competition after a 2-0 defeat to Germany.

O'Riley, Downes, Smallbone - 23/24 League Stats Statistic O'Riley Downes Smallbone Minutes 3,249 2,559 3,016 Goals 18 2 6 Assists 13 2 3 Shots per game 2.9 0.3 1.3 Pass success rate (%) 83.5 93.3 89.7 Tackles per game 1.7 1.8 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.4 0.7 Overall rating 7.74 6.93 6.68