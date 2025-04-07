Southampton have confirmed the sacking of beleaguered boss Ivan Juric after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday afternoon - with the Croatian having departed with a top-flight record of just one win in 15 games.

Juric was brought in just before Christmas after replacing Russell Martin, who himself had won just one game in 16 top-flight outings alongside two draws - a run of form which left the Saints struggling below Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the bottom of the table. The Croatian was brought in as a more experienced figure, aiming to at least give the club a fighting chance of survival for the second half of the campaign - and that looked to be in the offing after drawing 0-0 at high-flying Fulham on his debut.

But since then, it's been an absolute horror show for the former Roma boss, taking just four points in that time - and Juric only grabbed his first home point in seven attempts last week via a draw vs Crystal Palace.

Southampton Confirm Juric Departure, Interim Boss Named

The Saints have been in turmoil for the best part of nine months

The Saints were relegated on Sunday afternoon after a 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur made it mathematically impossible for them to catch 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers - and the club have announced Juric's departure, releasing a club statement on the matter upon their immediate return to the Championship. It read:

"We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our Men’s First Team Manager, Ivan Jurić, to end his spell at the club. "Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up. "With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer. "The process of finding a new manager to lead us as we look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has now begun and is being led by Group Technical Director Johannes Spors. "In the meantime, Simon Rusk has agreed to take charge of the team as Interim Manager for the remaining seven fixtures of this season and will be assisted by Adam Lallana. "We remain incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our fans. Their continued dedication and passion, despite what has been a very tough season, is remarkable and is appreciated by everyone at the club. "Despite the challenges that relegation will bring, our goal is to restore a sense of pride for them in their team and club once again."

GIVEMESPORT sources today revealed how Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl and Strasbourg gaffer Liam Rosenior are both in the frame to replace Juric, and that push will now become more vital with Juric out of the door - with Rohl being the frontrunner for the potential St. Mary's vacancy, after his superb work at the South Yorkshire club over the past 18 months.