Southampton are reportedly considering hiring Coventry City manager Frank Lampard instead of Danny Rohl or Liam Rosenior, according to TBR Football correspondent Graeme Bailey.

Saints decided to sack Ivan Juric on Monday after their immediate relegation back to the Championship was confirmed on Sunday following their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton Considering Lampard as Next Manager

Rohl and Rosenior remain the two frontrunners

Having announced Simon Rusk will take charge of the club for the rest of the season with Adam Lallana as his assistant, Sport Republic are now looking to make their eighth managerial appointment since Ralph Hasenhuttl left St Mary's in November 2022 - two-and-a-half years ago.

Bailey says that Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl and Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior are the two preferred options of the board - as GIVEMESPORT sources reported last month - but that Lampard is another candidate to look out for - especially if the Sky Blues miss out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Premier League icon - described as "outstanding" by Leeds United boss Daniel Farke - has done an impressive job in the Midlands having replaced Mark Robins at the end of November, the Sky Blues were 10 points adrift of the Championship play-offs and just two above the relegation zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard broke a 55-year club record after Coventry City won nine out of 10 league matches between January and March.

Now they are 18 points above the drop and just one point and one place outside of the top six, with momentum behind them.

Southampton Have Time to Plan

Johannes Spors needs to get the appointment right

While Saints became the earliest side to ever have their Premier League relegation confirmed on Sunday, perhaps it will give them an advantage ahead of next season as they now know what their fate is.

Sport Republic and Johannes Spors have certainly acted quickly by axing Juric, and will now get to work to find the right manager who can try and lead straight back to the Premier League again - just as Russell Martin did.

If Southampton can tie up Juric's permanent replacement as quickly as possible, it will allow them to start planning how their squad is going to shape up for a long Championship season.

