Highlights Newly-promoted Southampton are among the clubs weighing up a move for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak

The 18-year-old winger is attracting interest from numerous clubs in England

Doak was forced to miss the majority of last season due to injury and is now in need of first team action

Southampton and Leicester City are among the clubs considering a move for Liverpool starlet Ben Doak this summer, according to reports.

Following their relegation from the Premier League in 2023, the Saints spent just one campaign in the second division before they earned promotion back into the top flight. They edged a fiercely contested play-off final against Leeds United at the end of last season to claim their spot.

So far this transfer window, Russell Martin’s side have signed Taylor Harwood-Bellis on a permanent deal from Manchester City following a positive loan spell last term, and they’ve acquired 25-year-old defensive midfielder Flynn Downes from West Ham. Among the other five deals are free transfers for Adam Lallana and left back Charlie Taylor.

Southampton and Leicester Considering Doak

The youngster is in need of game time

Southampton are weighing up a move for Doak this transfer window, according to The Athletic. The outlet claims a number of Premier League clubs, which includes the Saints and Championship winners Leicester City, are keen to acquire the winger on loan next season.

Doak, who has been described as 'electric' by Nat Phillips, joined Liverpool’s youth set-up from Scottish side Celtic in the summer of 2022, having made two appearances for their senior side. After an impressive season in the Reds’ academy ranks, the 2023/24 campaign was an injury-ravaged spell for the youngster, which significantly limited his game time.

The 18-year-old featured under Jurgen Klopp in the early stages of last season, making a Premier League appearance against Chelsea on the opening day. He made the bench for eight league fixtures thereafter, but he then suffered a lateral meniscus knee injury that required surgery and kept him sidelined for the second half of the campaign.

Ben Doak career stats for Liverpool (including youth games) Stat: Appearances 39 Goals 11 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,439

He briefly returned to action earlier in the summer as he was named in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2024. However, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury as his nation went on to finish bottom of their group in Germany.

Southampton 'Closing in on' Brereton Diaz

Ben Brereton Diaz is under contract until 2027

Elsewhere, Southampton are reportedly closing in on another key summer target. Spanish outlet AS claims the Saints are close to reaching an agreement with Villarreal to sign Ben Brereton Diaz.

The 25-year-old is under contract with the La Liga club until 2027 having joined them from Blackburn Rovers only 12 months ago. It has been claimed a £6.7million fee will be required to sign the winger from Villarreal.

Brereton Diaz spent time in various English academies, including Manchester United, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest. After a spell with Blackburn, he joined Villarreal last summer, but spent the campaign on loan in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.