Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has revealed that Southampton were in contact about appointing Danny Rohl as their new manager before ultimately opting for Ivan Juric.

The Saints were reportedly interested in hiring the 'elite' German tactician after parting ways with Russell Martin in December and held talks with the Championship club regarding his potential move.

It is believed that Rohl’s move to St Mary’s did not materialise due to a high compensation fee, which led Southampton to turn to an overseas appointment.

The Saints hired Juric on an 18-month deal but have yet to win any Premier League points under the Croatian tactician’s management in his first three games.

Southampton Considered Danny Rohl

Before appointing Ivan Juric

Chansiri, speaking at a Sheffield Wednesday fan forum this week, revealed that the club did receive an approach from Southampton regarding Rohl’s availability:

Southampton parted ways with Martin on December 15 after a dire start to the Premier League season, winning just once in their opening 16 games, and took little time to find a replacement.

Juric was appointed as Martin’s successor six days later, although U21s head coach Simon Rusk was asked to take charge of their next Premier League game, a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Southampton are last in the Premier League table after 20 games, having collected just six points, with none under Juric’s management.

The Saints will face a tough run of fixtures next, with Thursday’s clash at Manchester United followed by tests against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

The south coast club have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window but are thought to be eyeing multiple signings to boost their Premier League survival chances.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton could welcome two or three new faces at St Mary’s before the transfer window slams shut on February 3.

Ivan Juric's Southampton Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 3 Wins 0 Draws 0 Losses 3 Goals scored 1 Goals conceded 8 Points per game 0.00

