Southampton have been handed a boost on the financial front in their potential pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, their top choice to replace Ivan Juric, as per Alan Nixon.

Juric's days at St Mary's are numbered, and his side's relegation could be confirmed as early as the start of April. The Croatian said they 'will go down', which is an ominous verdict on how he sees things panning out, lacking belief in turning things around. They are 17 points away from safety and have a vastly inferior goal difference to 17th Wolverhampton Wanderers with nine games left.

There is a reported summer break clause in the two-year deal Juric signed with Southampton in December. He was one of two options to replace Russell Martin in the winter alongside Rohl, who has become more obtainable from a financial perspective.

Southampton Will Pay Less for Danny Rohl After Relegation

The Saints want their ex-assistant manager

Rohl was Ralph Hassenhuttl's assistant at St Mary's before leaving to become Hansi Flick's right-hand man at Bayern Munich and the Germany national team. He took the Sheffield Wednesday job in October 2023, and the German has earned plaudits dealing with the Owls' difficult situation.

The 35-year-old has overseen 14 wins and 15 defeats in 38 EFL Championship games and was the one Southampton wanted in December, but the compensation package made things difficult. Nixon has explained why the situation has changed while writing on his Patreon:

"Southampton will have to pay a lot less compensation for top target Danny Rohl when they are relegated. Saints see Rohl as their next long-term manager after previously failing to land the Sheffield Wednesday chief. The swoop for Rohl was stopped because Owls demanded his commendation figure in full, a valuation of around £4 million. Southampton will only have to find half of that cash once they drop back to the EFL because of the small print in Rohl’s contract. His valuation drops if he moves to a Championship club rather than a Premier League club, so it is a bonus for Saints as they plan ahead."

Nixon recalled Southampton's appointment of Martin when highlighting obstacles in their way for Rohl:

"The date when that figure kicks in will be the main hurdle, as Wednesday will hold out as long as possible before taking the lesser offer. Southampton had a similar issue with Swansea when they appointed Russell Martin. The timing of the move became a heated dispute and that was also because the price on Martin’s head dropped when Southampton officially became a Championship club."

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Championship this season Matches Played 38 Wins 14 Draws 9 Defeats 15 Goals scored 53 Goals conceded 59 Assists 38 Goals per game 1.4 Counter attacks 22 Ball possession 46.7% Clean sheets 9 Duels won per game 52.6 (50.2%)

Wednesday sit 12th in the Championship, and Rohl has propelled them away from the threat of relegation into a comfortable mid-table position. He insisted rumours over his future 'hadn't been influencing' him and that 'his energy' was with the Owls.

The opportunity to take up the top job at St Mary's, where he spent time with Hassenhuttl and a club perhaps with higher ambitions, could be too enticing. Newly-appointed technical director Johannes Spors will be keen to get a long-term manager in charge and one that can lift the mood.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/03/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox