Southampton could spring a move for James McAtee in the final days of the window because of a special 'connection', talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Russel Martin's side have been busy in the window so far and Crook believes they could look to bring McAtee in as their Nathan Tella replacement.

Southampton transfer news - James McAtee

It's been a hectic window for Martin and Co. at St Mary's stadium, with various incomings and outgoings having punctuated their first season back in the Championship.

The latest incoming they're looking to wrap up before Friday's deadline is with Joseph Paintsil, despite heavy interest coming from fellow relegated outfit Leeds United. It is currently being reported that an issue on the Genk side has stalled talks with both English sides, with the 25-year-old's future set to be decided in the coming hours and days.

However, it's also suggested that Saints could look to bring Manchester City youngster McAtee to the club instead, with the attacking midfielder having enjoyed a successful stint in the Championship last season.

Salford-born McAtee notched up an impressive 43 appearances across all competitions for Sheffield United, McAtee registered nine goals and provided a further four assists for a Blades side that finished second in the league.

Valued at £10 million by Transfermarkt, it's claimed by Crook that McAtee could be the Tella replacement manager Martin will chase in the remaining days of the window.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about James McAtee and Southampton?

When asked about the latest in regard to Southampton's transfer business, the talkSPORT reporter admitted they were working hard to push deals across the line before September 1st.

With ambitions of an immediate return back to the Premier League, Crook hinted that Southampton could use a special 'connection' they have with Premier League champions City to sign McAtee this summer.

On the current state of play at St Mary's, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah I think Paintsil is back on the radar now. They've kept their dealings quite close to their chest so far this summer.

“You've got the City connection there with Jason Wilcox. So, again, people like McAtee might come into the equation.

“I think Martin came out and said that Ryan Fraser wasn’t Tella’s replacement, so they do plan to find somebody else.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Southampton this summer?

Away from the search for attacking reinforcements, it's also suggested that Southampton are pushing hard to bring Swansea centre-back Nathan Wood to the club before 11pm on Friday.

Swansea manager Michael Duff recently told reporters that he doesn't expect Wood to leave this window, but does understand why Southampton have been chasing him.

On the 21-year-old, Duff said: "He's our player and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around (via BBC Sport)."

It is expected that Southampton will return for the England under-21 international, with The Daily Mail reporting that Saints will continue their pursuits up until the final hours of the window.