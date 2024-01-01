Highlights Southampton's reported target Bojan Miovski could be the "difference" in their promotion bid.

Head of recruitment Darren Mowbray could hand Southampton an advantage in race to sign Miovski.

Southampton are also targeting a new winger, with Manuel Benson and Fabio Carvalho the latest names linked.

Southampton’s reported target Bojan Miovski could be the ‘difference’ in their promotion bid with head of recruitment Darren Mowbray potentially giving them an advantage in the race for the striker’s signature this month, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

A few weeks ago Saints looked destined for just a playoff spot in the Championship but following four straight victories and a sticky spell for second-placed Ipswich Town, a top-two finish is very much in reach again.

Russell Martin’s men are now 18 games unbeaten following their draw against Norwich City at Carrow Road on New Year’s Day, bringing their fine run of form at the end of 2023 into 2024.

Southampton’s striker situation

While goals certainly haven’t been a problem for the south coast outfit this season when you see they have scored 45 goals in 24 matches with only the top two – Leicester City and Ipswich – scoring more, but that tally was boosted with 4-0 and 5-0 home wins against Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City respectively in December.

Adam Armstrong is leading the way with 12 goals to date in terms of centre-forwards, with Che Adams netting six following his failure to secure a move away on the final day of the summer transfer window, while Sekou Mara has just the one league goal.

Related Southampton's chances of signing Flynn Downes permanently 'looking positive' Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has been a revelation since moving to the club on loan, and Russell Martin will undoubtedly want a permanent deal.

The biggest blow for Martin though has been with Ross Stewart, who arrived from Sunderland in a deal worth £8m up front, with a potential £4m due with add-ons, as per The Athletic.

The Scottish striker arrived recovering from a serious injury and despite making a brief comeback to action, he then suffered an injury unrelated to the serious Achilles issue previously with Martin now suggesting he may not play any part again this term, as per BBC Sport.

With potential doubts remaining over the future of Adams with a new transfer window open and just six months remaining on his contract, a new striker could very much be on the agenda this month with recent links to Miovski.

Southampton in battle to land Miovski

Saints’ current transfer chief Darren Mowbray was previously with Aberdeen and according to the Daily Record, he is pleading with his current employers to bring the 24-year-old to St Mary’s in January.

Mowbray took the North Macedonia international to Pittodrie in the summer of 2022 and he has been a huge success for the Scottish Premiership outfit. The 6 ft 2 attacker has 14 goals and three assists in 28 appearances this season for the Dons, as per Transfermarkt, and has netted on 32 occasions in 70 total outings for the club.

How Miovski compares to Southampton's strikers this season League appearances League goals Bojan Miovski 17 8 Adam Armstrong 25 12 Che Adams 22 6 Sekou Mara 15 1 Ross Stewart 2 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt (correct as of 1/1/2024)

However, Southampton may not have a straightforward run at trying to sign Miovski though, with the Scottish Sun reporting that Celtic and Brendan Rodgers are also keen on him, while also adding that there are clubs from Germany, Italy and Spain interested.

Southampton may face some fierce competition from other clubs – especially as a Championship outfit themselves right now – but they can use Mowbray’s relationship in bringing the player to Scotland to their advantage now.

Miovski could be the perfect solution to the club’s major Stewart-sized issue, and he could add that extra attacking impetus needed to try and get Saints over the line in their bid to secure an automatic return to the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“They really need to recover from the Ross Stewart blow and the fact that Martin is doing so well this season gives reason to believe that they’ll just back him and give him whatever he needs for the next phase to make sure that the wheels don’t come off here. It is interesting that Darren Mowbray has that link to someone like Miovski, and that could give them an edge in the market for a player that could really make a difference.”

Southampton are also targeting a new winger

The other position that the Championship high-flyers could look at strengthening this month is on the right wing, having ultimately failed to bring in a replacement for Nathan Tella in the summer.

Martin’s side tried to bring in Patrick Roberts from Sunderland on deadline day but failed to get a deal over the line, and Adam Armstrong has often played from the right wing in recent weeks with more options available to play from the left in Ryan Fraser, Samuel Edozie and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The latest names to be linked with a switch to St Mary’s have been Burnley’s Manuel Benson, Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho, Bournemouth’s David Brooks and Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

Related Amad Diallo would 'jump at' chance to join Southampton in January Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan, and he could be a difference-maker for the Saints.

Benson is a concrete target and talks are underway according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri on X, however it remains to be seen whether a deal can happen given tensions between the two sides following the summer negotiations over Tella following his successful loan spell at Turf Moor last term.

The other exciting one for fans may well be Carvalho, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano naming Southampton as one of many clubs keen on the exciting 21-year-old following his recall to Anfield after a failed loan spell with RB Leipzig.

Bringing the Portuguese to St Mary’s would certainly be seen as a coup, but Saints’ fellow promotion contenders Leicester City are also keen to sign the former Fulham youngster, as per Sky Sports.