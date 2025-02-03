West Ham United are open to letting veteran striker Danny Ings leave before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers could reportedly part ways with the 32-year-old in the next few hours, with several clubs made aware of his availability, including Southampton.

The south coast club are seen as his most genuine suitors at the moment and could sign Ings on a cut-price deal, considering he has entered the final six months of his contract.

Southampton are anticipating a busy end to the transfer window, with Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh also on their radar.

West Ham Open to Danny Ings’ Departure

Southampton keen on the 32-year-old

According to Football Insider, Ings is not expected to be part of Graham Potter’s plans moving forward, and Evan Ferguson’s arrival will only push him further down the pecking order at the London Stadium.

The Irish international joined West Ham on loan until the end of the season on deadline day, reuniting with Potter after their time together at Brighton.

Ings, praised as ‘brilliant’ by former teammate Matty Cash, has made just two starts and 13 substitute appearances in all competitions for the East London club this season, scoring once in 386 minutes of action.

The 32-year-old, who earns £125,000 per week, joined West Ham from Aston Villa in January 2023 and has made 67 appearances for the club, scoring five goals.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-02-25.