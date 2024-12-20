Southampton could look to bolster their ranks with a move for Kevin Danso, according to L'Equipe - with Saints chiefs weighing up a move to bring back their former loanee star on a permanent deal from French outfit RC Lens.

Danso, now 26, came through the ranks as a teenager in Reading and MK Dons' ranks before joining Bundesliga outfit Augsburg at 16. Making his professional debut in Germany, Danso underwent loan spells with Southampton and Fortuna Dusseldorf - but it has been his time in Lens where he has really impressed, making the Ligue 1 Team of the Year back in 2022-23 as Lens fought their way into the Champions League.

Report: Southampton Back in For Former Star Danso

Saints fans have already seen Danso in action before

However, with the French club now looking to sell players, Southampton have registered their interest in bringing him back for a second spell.

The report from French outlet L'Equipe (via SportWitness) states that Danso is on the transfer list at Lens, with Southampton being amongst those who are interested in his services for a move in either January or the summer transfer window.

Kevin Danso's Ligue 1 statistics - RC Lens squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 900 7th Blocks Per Game 1.8 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.8 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 6th Clearances Per Game 5.4 1st Match rating 7.12 1st

Lens sporting director Diego Lopez has been given a task from owner Joseph Oughourlian to cut the wage bill at the Ligue 1 club, which means that selling players will not only help lower their weekly outgoings, but also balance the books in terms of transfer fees and therefore equity in the bank.

As a result, Lopez has made it clear to player agents that nobody is considered 'untransferable' - and that includes Austrian star Danso, who has been hyped as 'having everything' in the past. The centre-back will be 'on his way out' of Lens if both the player and club are satisfied by the offer on the table - and this could happen in January, though it depends on the offer presented by any club looking to secure his signature.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Villarreal have also shown interest, though there is nothing concrete surrounding the future of the 24-time cap just yet. Danso is said to be giving consideration to his future after almost joining Roma in the summer, and Atalanta are yet to follow up on any approach for his talents either - with the Bergamo outfit currently sitting pretty at the top of Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Danso featured in 10 games for Southampton back in 2019/20 - including assisting a goal and being sent off in the same game against Manchester United.

Southampton and Wolves may have some convincing to do, given their lowly statuses in the Premier League, but Saints are eyeing up a move for their former loanee to drag themselves out of the mire.

Related Southampton 'Agree' Deal for Manager They Wanted Instead of Nathan Jones Southampton's search for a manager finally appears to be coming to an end

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-12-24.