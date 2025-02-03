Southampton's transfer activity could massively bolster Leeds United's promotion credentials as the west Yorkshire club look towards a place in the Premier League - with Danny Ings' potential return to the south coast potentially opening the door for striker Cameron Archer to move to Elland Road, according to reports.

Ings has struggled for game time at West Ham this season, only coming into the side recently after injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio. Just one Premier League start - which came in a 3-1 loss at Leicester City in which he was substituted at half-time - means that others could look to take him and Southampton have been linked with a return.

Report: Southampton Could Make Late Danny Ings Move

A lot of spinning plates must be hit but a move remains possible

The report by David Anderson of the Daily Mirror states that Southampton could look to re-sign Ings from West Ham United once Evan Ferguson's loan deal from Brighton goes through - and that could have a domino effect in West Yorkshire, with the Saints potentially softening their stance on Leeds' 'strong' interest in Archer.

Ings has remained in the Premier League ever since he was promoted with Burnley a decade ago under Sean Dyche, scoring 72 goals and registering 23 assists in the process for the Clarets, Liverpool, Southampton, Aston Villa and West Ham, where he currently earns £125,000-per-week.

But the best spell of his career undoubtedly came on the south coast. Moving to Southampton in 2018, he scored seven in his first season at the club - however, 22 Premier League goals in the 2019/20 season was followed up by 12 the season after, prompting a move to Villa.

Of course, that could see Archer move to Leeds in the window if Ings makes a return to St. Mary's. Archer would only add to Daniel Farke's firepower, and if he does make the switch to Elland Road, it would massively boost their promotion credentials.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.